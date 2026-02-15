Nearly All Of The Carrots Sold In The US Come From This State

Carrots aren't actually able to improve your eyesight, but there's still plenty to love. At least, that's what America seems to think — they're the fourth-most popular vegetable in the country, according to a 2025 YouGov poll. They're a versatile vegetable, easy to prepare, and packed with health benefits including antioxidants, vitamin C, and fiber. And although they're readily available year-round across the country, the vast majority of carrots sold in the United States were grown in California.

Over 50,000 acres of farmland in California are dedicated to growing carrots, according to the USDA. In 2024, California produced a little over 1.8 billion pounds of carrots, worth over $1.1 billion. Over 80% of the carrots sold in the United States come from California.

Washington and Wisconsin also grow loads of carrots, but their outputs are far lower than the Golden State's. For instance, in 2022 (the most recent year for which data was available), the carrot production of Washington and Wisconsin combined was less than half of California's total, according to USDA statistics.