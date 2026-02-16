The Chilly Side Of Texas Roadhouse You Never See As A Diner

What makes Texas Roadhouse steak so good? There are a lot of factors at play here. The franchise makes everything from scratch and employs in-house butchers to ensure patrons enjoy the choicest pieces of meat. This is no easy job, as there are some stringent requirements for the people hired to slice your sirloin. Among them is a seemingly weird rule that these Texas Roadhouse employees must follow: The butchers are required to cut steaks in 34-degree Fahrenheit coolers.

Texas Roadhouse's rule is all about preserving the meat's quality. If the beef reaches temperatures above roughly 40 degrees Fahrenheit, a series of biblical mechanisms will quickly contribute to spoilage and negatively impact the food's flavor. Hence, consistent cooling is one of the keys to preparing the best possible steak. Keeping the meat in ideal conditions until it's ready to go on the grill might be one of the reasons this steakhouse chain has been dominating sales in America.