The Steakhouse Chain Dominating Sales In America Isn't LongHorn Or Outback

Even the most seasoned home cooks can admit that steak somehow always tastes better at a restaurant. That, of course, begs the question: Where will you get dinner? You might be surprised to learn that many of the more expensive chophouse chains out there aren't quite worth the money, while a number of other steak restaurants seem to be struggling back from the brink. Somewhere right in the middle, though, is a mid-priced dining destination that's hailed for its value and quality — so it's no wonder that it's currently dominating the steakhouse market in the United States.

If your guess was Texas Roadhouse, you'd be correct. In 2024, the chain raked in approximately $5.49 billion in sales, a nearly 15% increase from the year before (via Restaurant Business Online). Not only do those numbers place Texas Roadhouse firmly ahead of its steakhouse competitors, including LongHorn Steakhouse (which made $3.01 billion in sales last year) and Outback (which took in just $2.72 billion), but they've also secured its spot as the top-selling casual dining chain across all categories, from burger joints to seafood spots.

Per the 2024 report from Technomic, Texas Roadhouse's big boom in sales resulted in it officially dethroning Olive Garden as the most lucrative casual restaurant chain in America, a title the Italian concept had held since 2018. We guess those fresh-baked rolls with cinnamon butter finally caught up to Olive Garden's unlimited breadsticks. But even when compared to similar steakhouse chains, it's clear why Texas Roadhouse stands apart.