The Steakhouse Chain Dominating Sales In America Isn't LongHorn Or Outback
Even the most seasoned home cooks can admit that steak somehow always tastes better at a restaurant. That, of course, begs the question: Where will you get dinner? You might be surprised to learn that many of the more expensive chophouse chains out there aren't quite worth the money, while a number of other steak restaurants seem to be struggling back from the brink. Somewhere right in the middle, though, is a mid-priced dining destination that's hailed for its value and quality — so it's no wonder that it's currently dominating the steakhouse market in the United States.
If your guess was Texas Roadhouse, you'd be correct. In 2024, the chain raked in approximately $5.49 billion in sales, a nearly 15% increase from the year before (via Restaurant Business Online). Not only do those numbers place Texas Roadhouse firmly ahead of its steakhouse competitors, including LongHorn Steakhouse (which made $3.01 billion in sales last year) and Outback (which took in just $2.72 billion), but they've also secured its spot as the top-selling casual dining chain across all categories, from burger joints to seafood spots.
Per the 2024 report from Technomic, Texas Roadhouse's big boom in sales resulted in it officially dethroning Olive Garden as the most lucrative casual restaurant chain in America, a title the Italian concept had held since 2018. We guess those fresh-baked rolls with cinnamon butter finally caught up to Olive Garden's unlimited breadsticks. But even when compared to similar steakhouse chains, it's clear why Texas Roadhouse stands apart.
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most sizzling chains in the game
Despite its name, Texas Roadhouse was actually founded in Clarksville, Indiana back in 1993 — and is today headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. But, of course, with more than 730 locations currently dotted across the globe, there are plenty of outposts to be found in Texas (including the company's largest), as well as every other state except Hawaii. The chain has been gaining ground in the casual dining landscape for years now. Back in 2023, Texas Roadhouse was singled out in a report by Brand Finance as the fastest growing chain restaurant not just in America, but the entire world, having experienced a 56% jump in brand valuation year over year. As the company continues to expand to new markets and open up new locations, it's showing no signs of slowing down its momentum.
Die-hard Texas Roadhouse diners clearly appreciate the quality of food they're getting at such reasonable price points. Indeed, all of the chain's beef is USDA Choice grade. That's a mere one tier below Prime, the highest grade a cut can get. That just means the meat has less marbling than the best of the best. Considering the fact that you can get a hefty porterhouse T-bone for about $35, the lack of Prime cuts probably isn't a problem. The restaurants also employ people to hand-cut every slab and use aging and seasoning processes to bring out the beef's best flavors — just some of the reasons Texas Roadhouse's steaks are so good.