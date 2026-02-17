This Simple Addition Turns Your Burger Into A Mouthwatering Masterpiece

Cheese is among the most natural toppings for a beef patty, but it can also work wonders mixed into the meat. Take ricotta, which makes for a tender, impossibly juicy handheld that rivals the best restaurant burgers you can find. Even if you have a homemade burger recipe you swear by, this mouthwatering hack is worth a shot.

Ricotta cheese infuses the mince with plenty of moisture, making for a light, tender consistency. It's the same reason ricotta cheese is such a popular meatball ingredient, as it prevents the meat from turning out tough and dense. The cheese also acts as a binder for the burger (similar to egg and breadcrumbs in meatballs), so the patty will stay intact as it's eaten.

Ricotta cheese impacts the taste of the burger as well. It offers richness and salty, savory goodness to the meat without overwhelming the flavor. Ricotta is naturally creamy and mild, so it has a big impact without being conspicuous. Mixing ricotta into burger meat bulks it up with additional volume and protein, allowing you to stretch the beef. This is a clever way to use leftover ricotta cheese (because we know there's a half-empty tub languishing in your fridge somewhere), and it can turn even the most classic ground beef recipes more drool-worthy.