The Steakhouse John Wayne Loved For Prime Rib And Big Steaks

Legendary Hollywood actor John Wayne adored spending time at his home in Orange County, California. The beautiful cut of land is flanked by ocean and industry, and has historically attracted plenty of affluent people. He was such a fixture in the Orange County area, that the airport located between Santa Ana and Costa Mesa is named after him. When it was time to eat, Wayne didn't gravitate so much towards the fresh seafood catches of the day that are plentiful in the area, but rather, indulged his liking for red meat. One of his favorite restaurants was Gulliver's, which opened in 1970 and remains open today.

Gulliver's Restaurant took its inspiration from the 18th century English classic, "Gulliver's Travels" by Jonathan Swift, in which the titular character is likened to a giant. It's fitting, then, that the eatery is famed for its generous portions of prime rib and steaks. It's unclear what John Wayne specifically ordered while there, but it's known that the actor was a meat-and-potatoes kind of guy, although he was fond of a casserole that was named after him. We do know that he stopped by Gulliver's so frequently that it named a table after him, which patrons can still request to sit at. It's a booth that looks like it could fit about four people, with a stained glass wall behind one side. On the wall is an old plug and phone jack that was once connected to a private line, which Wayne is said to have used often. Wayne died in 1979, but his spirit lives on in many places around the O.C. that pay homage to him, including Gulliver's.