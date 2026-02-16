Lady Gaga Loves These 2 European Sandwiches

Lady Gaga is a beloved pop star and actress, but it turns out the 39-year-old celebrity knows her way around the kitchen, too. Her love of food shone through clearly in a recent interview she had with Stephen Colbert. In a recorded Q&A that the late-night host calls "The Colbert Questionert," he asked Gaga, "What is the best sandwich?" She revealed her two favorites: an Italian sub and a French-style ham and cheese with butter on a baguette.

She's an Italian-American New Yorker, so the former doesn't surprise us. It's an East Coast staple that typically includes a mélange of Italian cold cuts, like soppressata, salami, capicola, and mortadella, as well as quality provolone cheese. Usually crowned with lettuce, raw onion, tomatoes, oil, and vinegar, the handheld is savory, salty, and balanced.

As for the French sandwich, which Gaga eloquently calls "un sandwich au jambon et fromage," it speaks to the country's penchant for simple dishes made with top-tier ingredients. In France, a fresh baguette is remarkably easy to find. Traditional jambon de Paris is famously delicate, succulent, and fatty with a mild flavor. The butter is often European-style, meaning it's higher in fat and more flavorful than U.S. butter. The cheese is usually quality Comté, Emmental, or Gruyère, each of which contains more flavor and nuance than American cheese. With these top-notch components, it's infinitely tastier than a standard ham and cheese on white bread.