These Popular Grocery Stores Are All Part Of The Kroger Family

Who owns your local supermarket? At nearly 3,000 locations nationwide, the answer to that is Kroger. The almost 150-year-old company owns stores literally from coast to coast. Kroger started as a tea shop in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1883. In 1901, it became the first market to build an in-store bakery (and that was back in the days when grocers were full-service, so clerks would retrieve customers' dry goods from shelving behind a counter). Kroger has come a long way since then, even recently adding a 30-minute delivery service.

Over the years, Kroger has grown by opening new stores, along with acquiring other regional and local chains across the country. So, if there isn't a store called Kroger nearby, that doesn't mean the company isn't in the area. In addition to Kroger stores, the company owns around 20 other supermarket brands, plus a variety of other businesses.