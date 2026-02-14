This Sweet Ingredient Has No Place In Traditional Cornbread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cornbread is a quintessentially American bread with roots in Mesoamerican, Native American, and African cultures, stretching back thousands of years. Early cornbread consisted of cornmeal, water, and salt and was baked over a fire or in a hearth. When European settlers arrived and struggled to grow wheat in unfamiliar soil, they adopted this Native tradition, eventually enriching the basic recipe with milk, eggs, butter, and leavening agents to create the beloved comfort food we know today — from sweet Northern varieties to savory Southern skillets.

Today, you might want to cook your cornbread in cast iron for the extra iron intake, and while some modern cornbread recipes do call for sugar, it's not a necessity. After all, sugar has no place in cornbread if you're using the right cornmeal. Sugar has been (sometimes) traditionally added to cornbread because of the corn milling process. But, if you get your cornmeal stone-ground, it has all the sweetness you need, so you don't have to add any sugar.