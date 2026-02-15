The Best Wine Bar In Your State, Hands Down
Wine bars are special places for oenophiles. Rather than going to a restaurant –– or even one of the best cocktail bars in the U.S. –– for a glass of your favorite red or white, you can go somewhere where wine is the main feature on the menu. Wine bars haven't been around for nearly as long as other kinds of bars, and didn't gain popularity until the late 1990s. Nowadays, you can find all sorts of options at your local wine bar, from domestic household brands to imports from all over the world.
Wine bars typically offer an extensive menu featuring products you wouldn't find on a standard restaurant menu. They also offer food items that pair well with their beverages, like perfect charcuterie boards or marinated vegetables. Sometimes, these bars will offer experiences to help you learn about wine or explore varieties you aren't familiar with. Wine bars aren't just places to drink — they're places that belong to the community, where you can connect with your neighbors and share experiences with fellow enthusiasts.
When selecting the best wine bars in every U.S. state, we considered awards from organizations like the James Beard Foundation and Wine Spectator, as well as features in local and national publications. Above all else, we focused on establishments with extensive menus, so you have as many options as possible when you visit. Here are the best wine bars in the U.S.
Alabama: Golden Age Wine
Golden Age Wine, located in Birmingham, has been nominated for a James Beard Award in the Outstanding Wine Program category and was recognized as one of the best wine bars in the U.S. by Wine Enthusiast. Here, you can enjoy sparkling, white, orange, rosé, and red wines. This includes 2023 Les Davoche "Karaka" Blanc and 2020 Chateau Beausejour "Empreintes" Rouge, along with appetizers, charcuterie boards, beers, and snacks.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar
Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar has been a local staple in Anchorage since 2008. It has been named the top spot for wine by Anchorage Press readers and included among the best wine bars in the U.S. by Sommeliers Choice Awards. This establishment offers wine by the bottle or glass, including rosé, red, white, and even dessert wines.
Multiple locations
Arizona: Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop
Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop is a unique spot in Phoenix. Its continuously changing list features a wide selection of high-quality wines that prioritize organic and natural ingredients. Sauvage was featured among the best new bars in America and a must-visit destination. Local publications celebrate this establishment's wealth of natural wine options.
(602) 357-9436
149 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arkansas: Bread Cheese Wine
In Little Rock, you can visit BCW, which stands for bread, cheese, and wine. This wine bar has been celebrated as a favorite in regional publications and won the best wine bar category in the Arkansas Times readers' choice awards in 2024. It offers a varied wine menu, including sparkling, white, and red options. Make sure to read an explanation of every type of red wine before you go so you know what you're drinking.
(501) 379-4290
1424 Main St #101, Little Rock, AR 72202
California: 1010 Wine and Events
1010 Wine and Events is Inglewood's first wine bar. This Black and women-owned establishment was named America's Best Wine Bar by USA Today and features a wide selection of wines from Black-owned wineries. It has also been featured in several magazines and TV shows. Here, you can find wines from all around the world.
(424) 331-9400
1010 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Colorado: Barcelona Wine Bar
Barcelona Wine Bar has received Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence. It has also been adorned with a White Star Wine List distinciton. Here, you can try wines from all over the world, including Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Uruguay, France, Austria, and more. The menu includes sparkling, rosé, skin-contact, and a vast array of whites, reds, and spirits.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Scena Wine Bar
Scena Wine Bar in Darien is a women-led establishment that opened in 2010 and has become a favorite among customers. It has been highlighted by several local publications and recommended as the perfect spot for going out. Even though you can try the unique food and cocktails, the expansive wine menu offers options from France and Italy. You can find California whites, including chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, as well as Italian reds from Piemonte, Veneto, and more.
(203) 662-3226
1077 Post Rd, Darien, CT 06820
Delaware: The Sycamore Wine Bar
The Sycamore Wine Bar receives plenty of praise for its wine list. The establishment has been featured in local publications, with many highlighting its cozy and historic atmosphere. Located in a cellar over two centuries old, you can try an exclusive selection of wines from wall dispensers in a bar reminiscent of a speakeasy.
(302) 380-3034
208 Delaware St, Historic New Castle, DE 19720
Florida: Wine Bar George
Located at Disney Springs and Terminal C at Orlando International Airport, Wine Bar George has won many prestigious awards. These include several honors for best wine list from The World of Fine Wine, as well as nods from USA Today, TripAdvisor, and Wine Spectator. When you visit, you can have a unique experience sampling the extensive wine list available on tap, by the glass, or by the bottle.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Lucian Books and Wine
You won't find many other places like Lucian Books and Wine. Publications highlight its unique concept of combining a love of wine with a passion for books. It has also been frequently mentioned as a top restaurant and wine bar by several national media outlets. The menu includes a vast selection of sparkling wines, whites from Spain, Germany, and Italy, reds from France, Argentina, and California, and many digestifs.
(404) 549-2655
3005 Peachtree Rd, Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305
Hawaii: Island Vintage Wine Bar
Island Vintage Wine Bar in Honolulu has won Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence, and local outlets have highlighted its wine program. This establishment offers dozens of wines, including some exclusive and rare selections. The wine list includes bubbles, rosé, skin-contact, white, red, dessert, and fortified wines.
(808) 799-9463
2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Bodovino Village
Located at The Village at Meridian shopping center, Bodovino Village offers a unique wine bar experience. This establishment features over 50 selections on wall dispensers, as well as exclusive wine-pairing dinners featuring curated, sophisticated dishes. Bodovino receives consistent high praise, and regional publications spotlight its knowledgeable staff and varied wine options.
(208) 887-5369
3630 E Monarch Sky, Meridian, ID 83646
Illinois: Bar Parisette
Bar Parisette in Chicago has been consistently named a top wine bar by national publications and wine guides like USA Today, Wine Enthusiast, and Star Wine List. Its exclusive selection includes sparkling, champagne, white, rosé, and skin-contact wines, as well as reds from Beaujolais, Burgundy, Maison Stephan, Loire Valley, Rhone, and Bordeaux. That's right — at Bar Parisette, you can try wine from the wine capital of the world.
(312) 955-0072
2829 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Indiana: Westfield Wine Vault
Westfield Wine Vault is the perfect place for wine lovers in Indiana. This establishment has received praise from several publications, and customers call it their top and go-to wine bar. The extensive list includes champagne, red, white, rosé, and sweet wines. You can also be part of weekly events and join the wine club, where you can try different varieties and meet winemakers from all around the world.
(812) 805-0047
100 N Union St, Westfield, IN 46074
Iowa: The Cave DSM
The Cave DSM was voted a top wine shop by USA Today, and it has received praise from Wine Enthusiast and other local publications. The establishment offers an extensive natural wine list, highlighting winemakers that avoid additives and pesticide practices. Featured wines include reds, whites, oranges, sparklings, and rosés from all over the world. There's a big difference between natural and conventional wine, so it's impressive that The Cave DSM offers so many excellent selections.
(515) 244-3061
1437 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Vintage '78 Wine Bar
Vintage '78 Wine Bar in Overland Park boasts plenty of recognition from both national and regional publications as a top wine bar. It even has one of the most extensive wine-by-the-glass lists in the Midwest. The establishment offers wine flights, and features champagnes, whites, rosés, and reds, as well as dessert wines such as Port, Madeira, and sherry.
(913) 261-9483
7251 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS 66204
Kentucky: Nouvelle Bar & Bottle
Nouvelle Bar & Bottle is a wine bar located in Louisville and was named one of the top champagne bars in the U.S. by Wine Enthusiast. The establishment has received awards for its extensive wine list, including a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. It offers bubbles, white, rosé, and red, as well as exclusive reserve bottles from the cellars.
(502) 631-9428
214 S Clay St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Bacchanal Wine
In New Orleans, make sure to visit Bacchanal Wine. This establishment has been featured in The World's 50 Best Restaurants, and local publications highlight it as a top new restaurant and hidden gem. The unique establishment combines live music, a lively and cozy atmosphere, and an extensive fine wine list from all around the world.
(504) 948-9111
600 Poland Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine: Maine & Loire
Maine & Loire is a wine bar located in Portland. Inspired by easygoing wines from the Maine-et-Loire region of France, this establishment has been named one of the top wine bars in the city and has also been included in guides to must-visit wine bars. Here, you can find aperitifs, white, rosé, and sparkling, along with an extensive selection of French wines, from regions like Touraine, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Beaujolais, and more.
(207) 805-1336
59 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: The Vineyard Wine Bar
The Vineyard Wine Bar has received Awards of Excellence from prestigious organizations such as Wine Spectator and Dirona. Open since 2009, this establishment offers more than 300 types of wine, including champagnes, whites, reds, and rosé. You can even take Vineyard's two-year-long wine education course to learn about the history, terroir, and unique varieties from winemaking regions across the globe.
(443) 502-2551
142 N Washington St, Havre De Grace, MD 21078
Massachusetts: haley.henry
haley.henry in Boston is a wine bar that has been featured as a top spot in the U.S. by several publications. It also happens to be a James Beard 2024 semi-finalist for Outstanding Wine Program. Open since 2016, this women-led wine bar offers bottles from independent cellars around the globe. You'll find fun options including baco noir, Hungarian furmint, rosé from Georgia, and more.
(617) 208-6000
45 Province St, Boston, MA 02108
Michigan: Ladder 4 Wine Bar
Wine lovers should visit Ladder 4 Wine Bar in Detroit. This establishment has received a Resy One To Watch Award in 2025 for its unique atmosphere. Located in a 1910s firehouse, it offers a selection of locally-sourced wines and some bottles from around the world. The menu is extensive, featuring Champagne, sparkling, white, red, and skin-contact wines.
(313) 638-1601
3396 Vinewood St, Detroit, MI 48208
Minnesota: Ambi Wine Bar & Desserts
Ambi Wine Bar & Desserts has been consistently voted the Best Wine Bar and Best Wine List in Minnesota. Located in a historical neighborhood, it serves white wine, red wine, and bubbles, as well as specialty options such as a Coravin Pour and Moscato Mule, on top of cocktails and desserts.
(763) 350-0104
2015 2nd Ave, Anoka, MN 55303
Mississippi: The Sipp on South Lamar
The Sipp on South Lamar has been a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner from 2020 to 2025 for its extensive wine list that has over 60 selections. Here, the menu includes classic choices like sparkling, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, rosé, and merlot, as well as several less common varieties. You can also enjoy other spirits and great food.
(662) 380-5402
400 S Lamar Blvd, Ste A2, Oxford, MS 38655
Missouri: Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar
You can find Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar in St. Louis. Even though it's mainly a tap house, it is also a wine bar with a solid list of fine wines, including cabernet sauvignon, riesling, Prosecco, and more. Open since 2010, it has received praise from local publications as a top destination, highlighting its cozy and welcoming atmosphere.
(314) 241-8141
1004 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63101
Montana: Brigade
Brigade is an upscale wine bar located in Bozeman. It has won a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its wine list and multiple Bozeman Choice Awards. It offers several choices among sparkling, red, and white bottles. You can also attend its many curated wine dinners and events in collaboration with vineyards and wineries across the state.
(406) 404-1034
233 E Main St, Ste 201, Bozeman, MT 59715
Nebraska: Barroco Wine Bar
If you're looking for the best wine selection in Omaha, Barroco Wine Bar has you covered. This establishment has received a Best of Omaha 2026 award. Blending European tradition with the local atmosphere, it offers a wide selection of wines, including Juggernaut cabernet, petite sirah, Prosecco, Jacques Bardelot Champagne, and more.
(402) 885-8185
2935 S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Ada's Wine Bar
Ada's Wine Bar has been a semifinalist at the James Beard Foundation Awards in the Outstanding Wine category. This establishment has also received the Most Original Wine List award from the World of Fine Wine Awards. Located in Las Vegas, you can get wines such as Madeira, bubbles, a selection of fortified, salty, sweet, spicy, and lively reds, creamy whites, and more.
(702) 600-1858
1130 S Casino Center Blvd, Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89104
New Hampshire: Labelle Winery
Although it primarily produces wine, Labelle Winery has been praised for its extensive wine selection and has won accolades, including Best Wine Bar at the 2025 Union Leader Readers' Choice Awards and the prestigious DiRōNA Award of Excellence. Offering several options from Amy Labelle's personal collection, the menu includes signature wines, premium and estate wines, bubbles, and a fruit-and-berries collection.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: VINO 61
Vino 61 is a high-end wine bar located in Mount Holly. This establishment receives constant high praise from customers, and it was regarded as a hidden gem in the state by a local publication. The menu includes sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, merlot, cabernet, rosé, chardonnay, riesling, and bubbles, both local and international.
(609) 261-1013
61 High St, Mt Holly, NJ 08060
New Mexico: NM Wine Studio
If you are looking for a great place to get wine in Albuquerque, NM Wine Studio has you covered. This wine bar has been awarded Best Wine in Albuquerque by Quality Business Awards. The establishment showcases wines from local wineries and producers, including red, white, sparkling, and sweet options. After all, New Mexico's wine history dates back to 1629, so there's a lot to discover.
(505) 705-7517
301 Romero St NW, Ste 209, Albuquerque, NM 87104
New York: Aldo Sohm Wine Bar
Aldo Sohm Wine Bar has been featured as a top bar in a USA TODAY 10BEST list. It was also a finalist at the Star Wine List 2026 International Open. Located in New York City, it features an exclusive selection curated by one of the state's greatest sommeliers, Aldo Sohm. The wine list includes sparkling, skin-contact, white, rosé, red, and more.
(212) 554-1143
151 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
North Carolina: Leo's House of Thirst
In Asheville, you can find the award-winning Leo's House of Thirst. This wine bar was a 2025 finalist for the James Beard Award in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category, and has also received a Michelin Recognition Award. The menu includes sparkling, white, pink, orange, and more. You can get wine by the glass or by the bottle if you find one you love.
(828) 505-8017
1055 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806
North Dakota: Maxwells Restaurant & Bar
Maxwells Restaurant & Bar has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence since 2012, and it has been highly regarded as a Top Fine Dining destination. Located in West Fargo, you can try a curated selection of wines, including Prosecco, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, malbec, red blends, or cabernet sauvignon.
(701) 277-9463
1380 9th St E, West Fargo, ND 58078
Ohio: Grapes in a Glass
Grapes in a Glass is a wine bar located in Canton. This establishment has won a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its wine list, and it has also been featured in local publications. The menu features wines from all over the world, including Argentina, Italy, France, and more. Among the options, you can find sparkling, red, white, and sweet wines.
(330) 453-9463
575 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44702
Oklahoma: The Study
For the best wine bar in Oklahoma City, go to The Study, founded by a group of friends. This place combines reading and a love for wine in a unique way that invites you to stay. In 2025, the wine bar was a James Beard Award Semifinalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service. It has an extensive wine list featuring white, red, rosé, and more from around the globe.
(405) 724-7514
701 W Sheridan Ave, Ste. 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
Oregon: OK Omens
OK Omens is an award-winning wine bar located in Portland. This establishment has been a semifinalist in the James Beard Foundation Awards for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages for a couple of years and has been featured on lists of top wine bars. Here, you can try sparkling, rosé, white, red, and even 10-year-old riesling, ordering them by the glass or the bottle.
(503) 231-9959
1758 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214
Pennsylvania: a.kitchen + bar
In Philadelphia, you can find a.kitchen + bar. This wine bar has won a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence and has been nominated for its Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program at the James Beard Foundation. Customers can indulge in the award-winning natural wine list, including sparkling, white, skin-contact, rosé, and red.
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille
Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille is an award-winning spot located in Rhode Island. This establishment has won multiple Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence for its wine list, as well as receiving other accolades. Besides trying the great food and cocktails, you can explore the extensive wine list, which includes dessert wines, cabernet sauvignon, pinot grigio, syrah, zinfandel, merlot, blends, and more.
Multiple locations
South Carolina: Soby's New South Cuisine
Soby's New South Cuisine in South Carolina has won a Wine Spectator Grand Award and has also been recognized by the Michelin Guide. At this establishment, you will find a selection of over 17,000 bottles of wine, including unique and historical options. Open since 1997, the wine list includes classics like merlot, pinot noir, tempranillo, zinfandel, chenin blanc, and a selection of fan favorites.
(864) 232-7007
207 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601
South Dakota: R Wine Bar & Kitchen
Winner of a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence two years in a row, you'll find R Wine Bar & Kitchen in Sioux Falls. The wine bar has also won other accolades over the years, and it is run by an Italian family that blends their culture with the local history. The wine menu features bottles from Europe, South Africa, South America, and more.
(605) 271-0814
322 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee: The Barn at Blackberry Farm
The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Townsend is primarily a restaurant and hotel, but you will be surprised to learn that it has an award-winning wine selection. This establishment has won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program and a Wine Spectator Grand Award. With over 150,000 bottles, you can try any type of wine, including red, sparkling, white, dessert, and more.
(865) 984-8166
1471 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886
Texas: 13 Celsius
13 Celsius is a wine bar located in Houston, where you can enjoy some of the greatest bottles in all of Texas. This establishment has been recognized as a Top 10 Champagne Bar in the U.S., as well as being recognized by the Star Wine List. Located in a 1920s venue, the wine list features red, sparkling, white, orange, rosé, and fortified wines.
(713) 529-8466
3000 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004
Utah: BTG Wine Bar
BTG Wine Bar is an establishment that has won a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Highlighted by its wine selection, this popular spot is located in a historic part of Salt Lake City. Here, you can find classics like red, white, bubbles, and dessert wines, from countries such as Argentina, Chile, South Africa, Lebanon, and Italy.
(801) 359-2814
404 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Vermont: The Hermitage Inn
Located in West Dover in a historic building from the 1800s, you can find great wine at The Hermitage Inn. The wine bar has received Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence consistently since 2022 for its exclusive wine list. You can enjoy an extensive selection from its wine program, featuring classic bottles from around the world, and experience the private cellar.
(802) 618-0051
25 Handle Rd, West Dover, VT 05356
Virginia: Bottle Stop Wine Bar
Bottle Stop Wine Bar is located in the Occoquan Historic District. This establishment has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence multiple times for its curated wine selection. The menu includes over 300 bottles, with selections including Champagne, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, rosé, orange wine, and more. If you need an explanation of every type of white wine, this could be the perfect place to get it.
(703) 494-1622
311 Mill St, Occoquan Historic District, VA 22125
Washington: Le Caviste
If you are a wine lover, you should go to Le Caviste in Seattle. This destination has been a James Beard Foundation Semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, and it was featured on USA TODAY's 10 BEST as a Runner-up for Best Wine Bar. Even though the wine list is not as extensive, you can find a curated selection of great bottles, including Bordeaux, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Burgundy, and Vouvray.
(206) 728-2657
1919 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
West Virginia: The Wine Shop
If you love great wine, you will love The Wine Shop in Charleston. Located inside the Capitol Market, this establishment has been featured on Best of West Virginia lists, including The Best in the Valley by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, in the Best Wine category. Besides being a shop, you can also taste wine by the glass from the selection.
capitolmarket.net/vendor/the-wine-cheese-shop
(304) 343-9463
800 Smith St, Ste 900, Charleston, WV 25301
Wisconsin: Red Circle Inn
Red Circle Inn in Nashotah has received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its wine list, as well as the OpenTable Diners' Choice Award. Established in 1848, it is the oldest inn in all of Wisconsin. Its award-winning wine list features classics and wines from around the world.
(262) 367-4883
N44W33013 Watertown Plank Rd, Nashotah, WI 53058
Wyoming: Bin22
Bin22 is located in Jackson Hole. This wine bar and brewery has received many accolades, including Best Date Night and Best Dining at the Best of Jackson Hole Awards. Combining European tradition with the local scene, it offers hundreds of wines, each carefully curated. The wine menu includes Prosecco, dessert wines, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, and many more.
(307) 739-9463
200 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
There's nothing like a good wine bar. Whether you're in the mood for a full-bodied red or a light white wine, your local wine bar likely has a bottle that's perfect for your palate. To compile this list of the best wine bars in the U.S., we sourced information from local and national publications, as well as from Reddit threads and reviews on websites like Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor. We also considered awards from organizations like the James Beard Foundation, Wine Spectator, and USA Today.
The wine bars on this list have an extensive wine menu, so you can find your go-to wine and a new selection during the same visit. Each bar is considered the best in its state, so whether you're a sommelier or new to the world of wine, you'll enjoy your visit.