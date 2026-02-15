The Best Wine Bar In Your State, Hands Down

By Harrison Pierce
Two empty wine glasses on round, wooden table next to two bottles of red and white wine. Blurred background of more wine bottles on shelves. il21/Shutterstock

Wine bars are special places for oenophiles. Rather than going to a restaurant –– or even one of the best cocktail bars in the U.S. –– for a glass of your favorite red or white, you can go somewhere where wine is the main feature on the menu. Wine bars haven't been around for nearly as long as other kinds of bars, and didn't gain popularity until the late 1990s. Nowadays, you can find all sorts of options at your local wine bar, from domestic household brands to imports from all over the world. 

Wine bars typically offer an extensive menu featuring products you wouldn't find on a standard restaurant menu. They also offer food items that pair well with their beverages, like perfect charcuterie boards or marinated vegetables. Sometimes, these bars will offer experiences to help you learn about wine or explore varieties you aren't familiar with. Wine bars aren't just places to drink — they're places that belong to the community, where you can connect with your neighbors and share experiences with fellow enthusiasts.

When selecting the best wine bars in every U.S. state, we considered awards from organizations like the James Beard Foundation and Wine Spectator, as well as features in local and national publications. Above all else, we focused on establishments with extensive menus, so you have as many options as possible when you visit. Here are the best wine bars in the U.S.

Alabama: Golden Age Wine

5 assorted wine bottles from Golden Age Wine on table Golden Age Wine / Facebook

Golden Age Wine, located in Birmingham, has been nominated for a James Beard Award in the Outstanding Wine Program category and was recognized as one of the best wine bars in the U.S. by Wine Enthusiast. Here, you can enjoy sparkling, white, orange, rosé, and red wines. This includes 2023 Les Davoche "Karaka" Blanc and 2020 Chateau Beausejour "Empreintes" Rouge, along with appetizers, charcuterie boards, beers, and snacks.

goldenagewine.com

Multiple locations

Alaska: Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar

Four round wooden tables and a wall in the background all covered in assorted wine bottles from Crush Wine Bistro CRUSH Wine Bistro & Cellar / Facebook

Crush Wine Bistro & Cellar has been a local staple in Anchorage since 2008. It has been named the top spot for wine by Anchorage Press readers and included among the best wine bars in the U.S. by Sommeliers Choice Awards. This establishment offers wine by the bottle or glass, including rosé, red, white, and even dessert wines.

crushak.com

Multiple locations

Arizona: Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop

Two small patio tables with chairs outside Sauvage Bottle shop with rows of wine bottles on wall in shop background Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop / Facebook

Sauvage Wine Bar and Shop is a unique spot in Phoenix. Its continuously changing list features a wide selection of high-quality wines that prioritize organic and natural ingredients. Sauvage was featured among the best new bars in America and a must-visit destination. Local publications celebrate this establishment's wealth of natural wine options.

sauvagephx.com

(602) 357-9436

149 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Arkansas: Bread Cheese Wine

Bright and modern bar counter at Bread Cheese Wine, with marble floors, cushioned barstools, and deck-like seating area directly above bar BCW / Facebook

In Little Rock, you can visit BCW, which stands for bread, cheese, and wine. This wine bar has been celebrated as a favorite in regional publications and won the best wine bar category in the Arkansas Times readers' choice awards in 2024. It offers a varied wine menu, including sparkling, white, and red options. Make sure to read an explanation of every type of red wine before you go so you know what you're drinking. 

bcwlittlerock.com

(501) 379-4290

1424 Main St #101, Little Rock, AR 72202

California: 1010 Wine and Events

Inglewine neon sign inside 1010 Wine and Events on wall below decorative ivy and above wine bottles fasted on wall sylviaclewis / Instagram

1010 Wine and Events is Inglewood's first wine bar. This Black and women-owned establishment was named America's Best Wine Bar by USA Today and features a wide selection of wines from Black-owned wineries. It has also been featured in several magazines and TV shows. Here, you can find wines from all around the world.

1010wineandevents.com

(424) 331-9400

1010 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302

Colorado: Barcelona Wine Bar

bright, modern, and narrow wine cellar stacked high with wine bottles and ladder in the center Barcelona Wine Bar (RiNo) / Facebook

Barcelona Wine Bar has received Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence. It has also been adorned with a White Star Wine List distinciton. Here, you can try wines from all over the world, including Argentina, Spain, Portugal, Uruguay, France, Austria, and more. The menu includes sparkling, rosé, skin-contact, and a vast array of whites, reds, and spirits.

barcelonawinebar.com

Multiple locations

Connecticut: Scena Wine Bar

A hand holding a glass of white wine in front of the Scena wine bar patio and entrance Scena Wine Bar & Restaurant / Facebook

Scena Wine Bar in Darien is a women-led establishment that opened in 2010 and has become a favorite among customers. It has been highlighted by several local publications and recommended as the perfect spot for going out. Even though you can try the unique food and cocktails, the expansive wine menu offers options from France and Italy. You can find California whites, including chardonnay and sauvignon blanc, as well as Italian reds from Piemonte, Veneto, and more.

scenawinebar.com

(203) 662-3226

1077 Post Rd, Darien, CT 06820

Delaware: The Sycamore Wine Bar

A glass of red wine on a table, alongside a card from The Sycamore Wine Bar thesycamorewinebar / Instagram

The Sycamore Wine Bar receives plenty of praise for its wine list. The establishment has been featured in local publications, with many highlighting its cozy and historic atmosphere. Located in a cellar over two centuries old, you can try an exclusive selection of wines from wall dispensers in a bar reminiscent of a speakeasy.

thesycamorewinebar.com

(302) 380-3034

208 Delaware St, Historic New Castle, DE 19720

Florida: Wine Bar George

2 hands holding 2 glasses of wine clinking against each other. One glass has red wine, and the other, white, and both have the George logo. The background is blurred and there is a table with 3 different dishes. Wine Bar George / Facebook

Located at Disney Springs and Terminal C at Orlando International Airport, Wine Bar George has won many prestigious awards. These include several honors for best wine list from The World of Fine Wine, as well as nods from USA Today, TripAdvisor, and Wine Spectator. When you visit, you can have a unique experience sampling the extensive wine list available on tap, by the glass, or by the bottle.

winebargeorge.com

Multiple locations

Georgia: Lucian Books and Wine

Cozy, elegant, and spacious interior at Lucian Books and Wine. Empty bartop and tables with built-in bookshelf in wall. lucianbooksandwine / Instagram

You won't find many other places like Lucian Books and Wine. Publications highlight its unique concept of combining a love of wine with a passion for books. It has also been frequently mentioned as a top restaurant and wine bar by several national media outlets. The menu includes a vast selection of sparkling wines, whites from Spain, Germany, and Italy, reds from France, Argentina, and California, and many digestifs.

lucianbooksandwine.com

(404) 549-2655

3005 Peachtree Rd, Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30305

Hawaii: Island Vintage Wine Bar

3 glasses of white wine on a table decorated with red, green, and gold christmas ornaments, and a charcuterie board. Wine rack with assorted wine bottles in the background. Island Vintage Wine Bar / Facebook

Island Vintage Wine Bar in Honolulu has won Wine Spectator's Award of Excellence, and local outlets have highlighted its wine program. This establishment offers dozens of wines, including some exclusive and rare selections. The wine list includes bubbles, rosé, skin-contact, white, red, dessert, and fortified wines.

islandvintagewinebar.com

(808) 799-9463

2301 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu, HI 96815

Idaho: Bodovino Village

Bodovino outdoor seating area with tables, umbrellas, and firepit outside restaurant entrance Bodovino Village / Facebook

Located at The Village at Meridian shopping center, Bodovino Village offers a unique wine bar experience. This establishment features over 50 selections on wall dispensers, as well as exclusive wine-pairing dinners featuring curated, sophisticated dishes. Bodovino receives consistent high praise, and regional publications spotlight its knowledgeable staff and varied wine options.

bodovino.com/bodovino

(208) 887-5369

3630 E Monarch Sky, Meridian, ID 83646

Illinois: Bar Parisette

3 servers, 2 women and 1 man, holding big bottles of Morgan wine in the traditional Bar Parisette dining area barparisette / Instagram

Bar Parisette in Chicago has been consistently named a top wine bar by national publications and wine guides like USA Today, Wine Enthusiast, and Star Wine List. Its exclusive selection includes sparkling, champagne, white, rosé, and skin-contact wines, as well as reds from Beaujolais, Burgundy, Maison Stephan, Loire Valley, Rhone, and Bordeaux. That's right — at Bar Parisette, you can try wine from the wine capital of the world

barparisette.com

(312) 955-0072

2829 W Armitage Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Indiana: Westfield Wine Vault

Two women stand in entryway of Westfield Wine vault in corner of brick building. They are laughing and holding glasses of red wine. Westfield Wine Vault / Facebook

Westfield Wine Vault is the perfect place for wine lovers in Indiana. This establishment has received praise from several publications, and customers call it their top and go-to wine bar. The extensive list includes champagne, red, white, rosé, and sweet wines. You can also be part of weekly events and join the wine club, where you can try different varieties and meet winemakers from all around the world. 

westfieldwinevault.com

(812) 805-0047

100 N Union St, Westfield, IN 46074

Iowa: The Cave DSM

A glass of Rebujito Cocktail, with a lemon slice and mint leaves on top. The glass design has a bear, the logo of the wine bar, and the words "The Cave DSM." The cocktail is dry sherry with lemon soda. The Cave DSM / Facebook

The Cave DSM was voted a top wine shop by USA Today, and it has received praise from Wine Enthusiast and other local publications. The establishment offers an extensive natural wine list, highlighting winemakers that avoid additives and pesticide practices. Featured wines include reds, whites, oranges, sparklings, and rosés from all over the world. There's a big difference between natural and conventional wine, so it's impressive that The Cave DSM offers so many excellent selections. 

thecavedsm.com

(515) 244-3061

1437 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA 50309

Kansas: Vintage '78 Wine Bar

A wine cellar with assorted wines, and a counter with wine bottles on top. Vintage '78 Wine Bar / Facebook

Vintage '78 Wine Bar in Overland Park boasts plenty of recognition from both national and regional publications as a top wine bar. It even has one of the most extensive wine-by-the-glass lists in the Midwest. The establishment offers wine flights, and features champagnes, whites, rosés, and reds, as well as dessert wines such as Port, Madeira, and sherry.

vintage78winebar.com

(913) 261-9483

7251 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS 66204

Kentucky: Nouvelle Bar & Bottle

Assorted champagne bottles and wine racks on the background at Nouvelle Bar & Bottle Nouvelle Bar & Bottle / Facebook

Nouvelle Bar & Bottle is a wine bar located in Louisville and was named one of the top champagne bars in the U.S. by Wine Enthusiast. The establishment has received awards for its extensive wine list, including a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. It offers bubbles, white, rosé, and red, as well as exclusive reserve bottles from the cellars.

nouvellewine.com

(502) 631-9428

214 S Clay St, Louisville, KY 40202

Louisiana: Bacchanal Wine

Wine bottles displayed on wine crate racks, with prices listed in chalk beneath display bottles Bacchanal Wine / Facebook

In New Orleans, make sure to visit Bacchanal Wine. This establishment has been featured in The World's 50 Best Restaurants, and local publications highlight it as a top new restaurant and hidden gem. The unique establishment combines live music, a lively and cozy atmosphere, and an extensive fine wine list from all around the world.

bacchanalwine.com

(504) 948-9111

600 Poland Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117

Maine: Maine & Loire

5 bottles of wine on a table at Maine & Loire. In order, Vouvray, Chevery, Sauvignon, a bottle with a red label and 2 dogs playing together, and a bottle of Chinon. maineandloire / Instagram

Maine & Loire is a wine bar located in Portland. Inspired by easygoing wines from the Maine-et-Loire region of France, this establishment has been named one of the top wine bars in the city and has also been included in guides to must-visit wine bars. Here, you can find aperitifs, white, rosé, and sparkling, along with an extensive selection of French wines, from regions like Touraine, Burgundy, Bordeaux, Beaujolais, and more.

maineandloire.com

(207) 805-1336

59 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101

Maryland: The Vineyard Wine Bar

A counter at the bar full of sparkling wine and champagne bottles, with more glasses and bottles behind on shelves behind bartop The Vineyard Wine Bar / Facebook

The Vineyard Wine Bar has received Awards of Excellence from prestigious organizations such as Wine Spectator and Dirona. Open since 2009, this establishment offers more than 300 types of wine, including champagnes, whites, reds, and rosé. You can even take Vineyard's two-year-long wine education course to learn about the history, terroir, and unique varieties from winemaking regions across the globe.

vineyardwinebar.com

(443) 502-2551

142 N Washington St, Havre De Grace, MD 21078

Massachusetts: haley.henry

A bottle of Tempus Vivendi wine on top of a counter, with a drawing of a sailboat on the label of the bottle. haley.henry wine bar/Facebook

haley.henry in Boston is a wine bar that has been featured as a top spot in the U.S. by several publications. It also happens to be a James Beard 2024 semi-finalist for Outstanding Wine Program. Open since 2016, this women-led wine bar offers bottles from independent cellars around the globe. You'll find fun options including baco noir, Hungarian furmint, rosé from Georgia, and more.

haleyhenry.com

(617) 208-6000

45 Province St, Boston, MA 02108

Michigan: Ladder 4 Wine Bar

2 bottles of Domaine Lagille champagne that reads: vigneron a treslon depuis 1818. The bottle on the left has a label with a drawing of a man carrying a wooden barrel towards a tree. The one on the right has 2 humanoid rabbits sitting on a barrel each. ladder4winebar/Instagram

Wine lovers should visit Ladder 4 Wine Bar in Detroit. This establishment has received a Resy One To Watch Award in 2025 for its unique atmosphere. Located in a 1910s firehouse, it offers a selection of locally-sourced wines and some bottles from around the world. The menu is extensive, featuring Champagne, sparkling, white, red, and skin-contact wines.

ladder4winebar.com

(313) 638-1601

3396 Vinewood St, Detroit, MI 48208

Minnesota: Ambi Wine Bar & Desserts

5 bottles of wine. From left to right: Beaujolais, Amity Vineyards white Pinot Noir, Bonanza cabernet sauvignon, villa sparina Gavi, and a Fontana Bianca Lange Nebbiolo Ambi Wine Bar/Facebook

Ambi Wine Bar & Desserts has been consistently voted the Best Wine Bar and Best Wine List in Minnesota. Located in a historical neighborhood, it serves white wine, red wine, and bubbles, as well as specialty options such as a Coravin Pour and Moscato Mule, on top of cocktails and desserts.

ambiwinebar.com

(763) 350-0104

2015 2nd Ave, Anoka, MN 55303

Mississippi: The Sipp on South Lamar

Several glasses of wine on a dim-lit table The Sipp on South Lamar/Facebook

The Sipp on South Lamar has been a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner from 2020 to 2025 for its extensive wine list that has over 60 selections. Here, the menu includes classic choices like sparkling, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, rosé, and merlot, as well as several less common varieties. You can also enjoy other spirits and great food.

thesippms.com

(662) 380-5402

400 S Lamar Blvd, Ste A2, Oxford, MS 38655

Missouri: Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar

a wall with several shelves of beer and wine bridge tap house and wine bar/Facebook

You can find Bridge Tap House & Wine Bar in St. Louis. Even though it's mainly a tap house, it is also a wine bar with a solid list of fine wines, including cabernet sauvignon, riesling, Prosecco, and more. Open since 2010, it has received praise from local publications as a top destination, highlighting its cozy and welcoming atmosphere.

thebridgestl.com

(314) 241-8141

1004 Locust St, St. Louis, MO 63101

Montana: Brigade

2 glasses and a bottle of wine, a piece of blue cheese and some green grapes. brigade_bzn/Instagram

Brigade is an upscale wine bar located in Bozeman. It has won a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its wine list and multiple Bozeman Choice Awards. It offers several choices among sparkling, red, and white bottles. You can also attend its many curated wine dinners and events in collaboration with vineyards and wineries across the state.

brigadebzn.com

(406) 404-1034

233 E Main St, Ste 201, Bozeman, MT 59715

Nebraska: Barroco Wine Bar

A group of people enjoying glasses of wine on a table at a bar Barroco Wine Bar/Facebook

If you're looking for the best wine selection in Omaha, Barroco Wine Bar has you covered. This establishment has received a Best of Omaha 2026 award. Blending European tradition with the local atmosphere, it offers a wide selection of wines, including Juggernaut cabernet, petite sirah, Prosecco, Jacques Bardelot Champagne, and more. 

barrocowinebar.com

(402) 885-8185

2935 S 108th St, Omaha, NE 68144

Nevada: Ada's Wine Bar

2 shelves with wines and spirits, and a painting in the background with the words "Las Vegas in it". Ada's/Facebook

Ada's Wine Bar has been a semifinalist at the James Beard Foundation Awards in the Outstanding Wine category. This establishment has also received the Most Original Wine List award from the World of Fine Wine Awards. Located in Las Vegas, you can get wines such as Madeira, bubbles, a selection of fortified, salty, sweet, spicy, and lively reds, creamy whites, and more.

adaslv.com

(702) 600-1858

1130 S Casino Center Blvd, Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89104

New Hampshire: Labelle Winery

people clinking 5 glasses of wine LaBelle Winery/Facebook

Although it primarily produces wine, Labelle Winery has been praised for its extensive wine selection and has won accolades, including Best Wine Bar at the 2025 Union Leader Readers' Choice Awards and the prestigious DiRōNA Award of Excellence. Offering several options from Amy Labelle's personal collection, the menu includes signature wines, premium and estate wines, bubbles, and a fruit-and-berries collection.

labellewinery.com

Multiple locations

New Jersey: VINO 61

A glass of white wine and a small plate of appetizers. Vino 61/Facebook

Vino 61 is a high-end wine bar located in Mount Holly. This establishment receives constant high praise from customers, and it was regarded as a hidden gem in the state by a local publication. The menu includes sauvignon blanc, pinot noir, merlot, cabernet, rosé, chardonnay, riesling, and bubbles, both local and international.

vino61.com

(609) 261-1013

61 High St, Mt Holly, NJ 08060

New Mexico: NM Wine Studio

A group of people at NM Wine Studio. On one of the walls there are shelves full of wines and there is a phrase that reads: where every New Mexico bottle tells a story. New Mexico Wine Studio/Facebook

If you are looking for a great place to get wine in Albuquerque, NM Wine Studio has you covered. This wine bar has been awarded Best Wine in Albuquerque by Quality Business Awards. The establishment showcases wines from local wineries and producers, including red, white, sparkling, and sweet options. After all, New Mexico's wine history dates back to 1629, so there's a lot to discover. 

nmwinestudio.com

(505) 705-7517

301 Romero St NW, Ste 209, Albuquerque, NM 87104

New York: Aldo Sohm Wine Bar

5 bottles of wine, including Chinon, Donnhoff riesling, champagne Duval, Christom Pinot noir, and Famille Savary Chablis. Aldo Sohm Wine Bar/Facebook

Aldo Sohm Wine Bar has been featured as a top bar in a USA TODAY 10BEST list. It was also a finalist at the Star Wine List 2026 International Open. Located in New York City, it features an exclusive selection curated by one of the state's greatest sommeliers, Aldo Sohm. The wine list includes sparkling, skin-contact, white, rosé, red, and more.

aldosohmwinebar.com

(212) 554-1143

151 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019

North Carolina: Leo's House of Thirst

A glass of pink wine. The glass has a logo that reads Leo´s Wine Bar Leo's House of Thirst/Facebook

In Asheville, you can find the award-winning Leo's House of Thirst. This wine bar was a 2025 finalist for the James Beard Award in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program category, and has also received a Michelin Recognition Award. The menu includes sparkling, white, pink, orange, and more. You can get wine by the glass or by the bottle if you find one you love.

leosavl.com

(828) 505-8017

1055 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

North Dakota: Maxwells Restaurant & Bar

charcuterie board with snacks and grapes, alongside 2 glasses of wine and a bottle of Unalarity wine. Maxwells (West Fargo)/Facebook

Maxwells Restaurant & Bar has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence since 2012, and it has been highly regarded as a Top Fine Dining destination. Located in West Fargo, you can try a curated selection of wines, including Prosecco, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, malbec, red blends, or cabernet sauvignon.

maxwellsnd.com

(701) 277-9463

1380 9th St E, West Fargo, ND 58078

Ohio: Grapes in a Glass

5 bottles of wine. From left to right: Cotes Du Rhone, Montagny, The Hilt, Argyle, and Lucien Albrecht g2_grapes_in_a_glass/Instagram

Grapes in a Glass is a wine bar located in Canton. This establishment has won a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its wine list, and it has also been featured in local publications. The menu features wines from all over the world, including Argentina, Italy, France, and more. Among the options, you can find sparkling, red, white, and sweet wines.

50shadesofvine.com

(330) 453-9463

575 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44702

Oklahoma: The Study

a hand holding a bottle of Masseria Li Veli Passamante wine. The Study/Facebook

For the best wine bar in Oklahoma City, go to The Study, founded by a group of friends. This place combines reading and a love for wine in a unique way that invites you to stay. In 2025, the wine bar was a James Beard Award Semifinalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service. It has an extensive wine list featuring white, red, rosé, and more from around the globe.

thestudyokc.com

(405) 724-7514

701 W Sheridan Ave, Ste. 100, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Oregon: OK Omens

3 bottles of wine on an outdoor table OK Omens/Facebook

OK Omens is an award-winning wine bar located in Portland. This establishment has been a semifinalist in the James Beard Foundation Awards for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages for a couple of years and has been featured on lists of top wine bars. Here, you can try sparkling, rosé, white, red, and even 10-year-old riesling, ordering them by the glass or the bottle.

okomens.com

(503) 231-9959

1758 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Pennsylvania: a.kitchen + bar

A bottle of white wine with one glass on each side a.kitchenphilly/Instagram

In Philadelphia, you can find a.kitchen + bar. This wine bar has won a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence and has been nominated for its Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program at the James Beard Foundation. Customers can indulge in the award-winning natural wine list, including sparkling, white, skin-contact, rosé, and red.

akitchenandbar.com

Multiple locations

Rhode Island: Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille

5 bottles of wine Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille/Facebook

Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille is an award-winning spot located in Rhode Island. This establishment has won multiple Wine Spectator Awards of Excellence for its wine list, as well as receiving other accolades. Besides trying the great food and cocktails, you can explore the extensive wine list, which includes dessert wines, cabernet sauvignon, pinot grigio, syrah, zinfandel, merlot, blends, and more.

tavolowinebar.com

Multiple locations

South Carolina: Soby's New South Cuisine

4 bottles of The Hilt wine Soby's New South Cuisine/Facebook

Soby's New South Cuisine in South Carolina has won a Wine Spectator Grand Award and has also been recognized by the Michelin Guide. At this establishment, you will find a selection of over 17,000 bottles of wine, including unique and historical options. Open since 1997, the wine list includes classics like merlot, pinot noir, tempranillo, zinfandel, chenin blanc, and a selection of fan favorites.

sobys.com

(864) 232-7007

207 S Main St, Greenville, SC 29601

South Dakota: R Wine Bar & Kitchen

A glass and a bottle of Penley Wine. R Wine Bar & Kitchen/Facebook

Winner of a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence two years in a row, you'll find R Wine Bar & Kitchen in Sioux Falls. The wine bar has also won other accolades over the years, and it is run by an Italian family that blends their culture with the local history. The wine menu features bottles from Europe, South Africa, South America, and more.

rwinebar.com

(605) 271-0814

322 E 8th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103

Tennessee: The Barn at Blackberry Farm

A person holding a bottle of wine and filling up several glasses. Blackberry Farm/Facebook

The Barn at Blackberry Farm in Townsend is primarily a restaurant and hotel, but you will be surprised to learn that it has an award-winning wine selection. This establishment has won a James Beard Award for Outstanding Wine Program and a Wine Spectator Grand Award. With over 150,000 bottles, you can try any type of wine, including red, sparkling, white, dessert, and more.

blackberryfarm.com

(865) 984-8166

1471 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886

Texas: 13 Celsius

A bottle of Foglia Tonda Toscana Viticcio wine 2020 13celsius/Instagram

13 Celsius is a wine bar located in Houston, where you can enjoy some of the greatest bottles in all of Texas. This establishment has been recognized as a Top 10 Champagne Bar in the U.S., as well as being recognized by the Star Wine List. Located in a 1920s venue, the wine list features red, sparkling, white, orange, rosé, and fortified wines.

13celsius.com

(713) 529-8466

3000 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004

Utah: BTG Wine Bar

3 BTG Wine Bar wine glasses with the logo of the establishment. BTG Wine Bar/Facebook

BTG Wine Bar is an establishment that has won a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence. Highlighted by its wine selection, this popular spot is located in a historic part of Salt Lake City. Here, you can find classics like red, white, bubbles, and dessert wines, from countries such as Argentina, Chile, South Africa, Lebanon, and Italy.

btgwinebar.com

(801) 359-2814

404 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Vermont: The Hermitage Inn

7 different bottles of wines The Hermitage Inn/Facebook

Located in West Dover in a historic building from the 1800s, you can find great wine at The Hermitage Inn. The wine bar has received Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence consistently since 2022 for its exclusive wine list. You can enjoy an extensive selection from its wine program, featuring classic bottles from around the world, and experience the private cellar.

thehermitageinnvermont.com

(802) 618-0051

25 Handle Rd, West Dover, VT 05356

Virginia: Bottle Stop Wine Bar

8 assorted bottles of wine. Bottle Stop Wine Bar/Facebook

Bottle Stop Wine Bar is located in the Occoquan Historic District. This establishment has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence multiple times for its curated wine selection. The menu includes over 300 bottles, with selections including Champagne, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, rosé, orange wine, and more. If you need an explanation of every type of white wine, this could be the perfect place to get it. 

bottlestopva.com

(703) 494-1622

311 Mill St, Occoquan Historic District, VA 22125

Washington: Le Caviste

several bottles of 2020 Regnie wine lecavisteseattle/Instagram

If you are a wine lover, you should go to Le Caviste in Seattle. This destination has been a James Beard Foundation Semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, and it was featured on USA TODAY's 10 BEST as a Runner-up for Best Wine Bar. Even though the wine list is not as extensive, you can find a curated selection of great bottles, including Bordeaux, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Burgundy, and Vouvray.

lecavisteseattle.com

(206) 728-2657

1919 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

West Virginia: The Wine Shop

A bottle of wine alongside a decanter and a glass The Wine Shop at Capitol Market/Facebook

If you love great wine, you will love The Wine Shop in Charleston. Located inside the Capitol Market, this establishment has been featured on Best of West Virginia lists, including The Best in the Valley by the Charleston Gazette-Mail, in the Best Wine category. Besides being a shop, you can also taste wine by the glass from the selection.

capitolmarket.net/vendor/the-wine-cheese-shop

(304) 343-9463

800 Smith St, Ste 900, Charleston, WV 25301

Wisconsin: Red Circle Inn

5 bottles of 2018 Opus One wine Red Circle Inn/Facebook

Red Circle Inn in Nashotah has received a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for its wine list, as well as the OpenTable Diners' Choice Award. Established in 1848, it is the oldest inn in all of Wisconsin. Its award-winning wine list features classics and wines from around the world.

redcircleinn.com

(262) 367-4883

N44W33013 Watertown Plank Rd, Nashotah, WI 53058

Wyoming: Bin22

4 bottles of wine Bin22/Facebook

Bin22 is located in Jackson Hole. This wine bar and brewery has received many accolades, including Best Date Night and Best Dining at the Best of Jackson Hole Awards. Combining European tradition with the local scene, it offers hundreds of wines, each carefully curated. The wine menu includes Prosecco, dessert wines, pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, and many more.

bin22jacksonhole.com

(307) 739-9463

200 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001

Methodology

Selecting a bottle of wine from a cellar il21/Shutterstock

There's nothing like a good wine bar. Whether you're in the mood for a full-bodied red or a light white wine, your local wine bar likely has a bottle that's perfect for your palate. To compile this list of the best wine bars in the U.S., we sourced information from local and national publications, as well as from Reddit threads and reviews on websites like Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor. We also considered awards from organizations like the James Beard Foundation, Wine Spectator, and USA Today. 

The wine bars on this list have an extensive wine menu, so you can find your go-to wine and a new selection during the same visit. Each bar is considered the best in its state, so whether you're a sommelier or new to the world of wine, you'll enjoy your visit.

Recommended