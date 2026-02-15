The Best Wine Bar In Your State, Hands Down

Wine bars are special places for oenophiles. Rather than going to a restaurant –– or even one of the best cocktail bars in the U.S. –– for a glass of your favorite red or white, you can go somewhere where wine is the main feature on the menu. Wine bars haven't been around for nearly as long as other kinds of bars, and didn't gain popularity until the late 1990s. Nowadays, you can find all sorts of options at your local wine bar, from domestic household brands to imports from all over the world.

Wine bars typically offer an extensive menu featuring products you wouldn't find on a standard restaurant menu. They also offer food items that pair well with their beverages, like perfect charcuterie boards or marinated vegetables. Sometimes, these bars will offer experiences to help you learn about wine or explore varieties you aren't familiar with. Wine bars aren't just places to drink — they're places that belong to the community, where you can connect with your neighbors and share experiences with fellow enthusiasts.

When selecting the best wine bars in every U.S. state, we considered awards from organizations like the James Beard Foundation and Wine Spectator, as well as features in local and national publications. Above all else, we focused on establishments with extensive menus, so you have as many options as possible when you visit. Here are the best wine bars in the U.S.