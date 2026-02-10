The Change Coming To Costco's Bakery In 2026
We have some sweet info for Costco members seeking an easier way to order cakes at the store. As reported by Motley Fool, the store's 2026 earnings call contained lots of good news, including a new online process for specialty cake orders. According to Ron Vachris, president and chief executive officer at Costco, shoppers will soon be able to place requests via the app. Currently, Costco uses an archaic cake ordering system that requires customers to visit a physical location and fill out a form.
Vachris admitted that the update stemmed from shopper feedback. "Many of the things that we've heard from our members that could be a little bit clunky are now moving to a digital state," the CEO explained, "and we're seeing great adoption right out of the chute." Costco's website and app have been subject to criticism in the past. Many of the complaints have cited a faulty search feature, so any upgrades are bound to be appreciated. Additionally, Vachris also revealed that members of the warehouse retail chain will be able to order deli trays via the app.
When will Costco's new cake ordering system launch?
Currently, members can score cakes from Costco using one of two methods. You can choose from one of the ready-made selections in the bakery section, or you can use the self-help kiosk in the store to place your order. In this case, you'll need to specify the cake's size, flavor, design, and any writing you'd like. At the bottom of the form, you supply your name and preferred pick-up date and time (the store asks that you allow its decorators at least 24 hours to complete the dessert). At that time, you can go to the store to retrieve your finished cake.
A digital ordering process offers at least one clear advantage in that it cuts down trips to the store. However, Costco's 2026 earnings call was short on details, including how the online system will work and when members can expect it to launch. There have been reports that some Costco locations on the West Coast are testing the new method, but the store has not officially verified these claims.