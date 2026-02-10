The Change Coming To Costco's Bakery In 2026

We have some sweet info for Costco members seeking an easier way to order cakes at the store. As reported by Motley Fool, the store's 2026 earnings call contained lots of good news, including a new online process for specialty cake orders. According to Ron Vachris, president and chief executive officer at Costco, shoppers will soon be able to place requests via the app. Currently, Costco uses an archaic cake ordering system that requires customers to visit a physical location and fill out a form.

Vachris admitted that the update stemmed from shopper feedback. "Many of the things that we've heard from our members that could be a little bit clunky are now moving to a digital state," the CEO explained, "and we're seeing great adoption right out of the chute." Costco's website and app have been subject to criticism in the past. Many of the complaints have cited a faulty search feature, so any upgrades are bound to be appreciated. Additionally, Vachris also revealed that members of the warehouse retail chain will be able to order deli trays via the app.