The Costco Bakery Items That Aren't Made Fresh

If you have ever been to a Costco, you know that the warehouse truly has everything. From play sets to TVs and $5 rotisserie chickens, there is something for everyone. Whether you are cruising the aisles for samples with the family or marathoning through the store to complete your bulk shopping excursion, the bakery is definitely a sweet place to stop (pun intended). Costco is also known for its delectable baked goods. Their delicious yet affordable sheet cakes are a slam dunk for birthday parties, and the pumpkin pie is a popular choice for those skipping baking for Thanksgiving. Though some people may have opinions on what they find to be the best (or worst) bakery items, you can't argue that Costco has a selection of some high quality items at affordable prices.

You may be wondering how the grocer is able to execute such large quantities of baked goods daily. Part of the answer appears to be dividing and conquering what to bake from scratch in the store vs. preparing from different steps in the baking process. One baker on Reddit noted that "everything is baked 'fresh,' just from various starting state[s]." Former and current Costco bakers have weighed in online about how processes have changed over time to scale with growth while still trying to maintain quality, noting that most items are baked or prepared in some capacity in stores being packaged for customers. Read on to see what Costco bakery items aren't technically baked from scratch in-store.