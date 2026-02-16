The Pocket Sandwich That Became A West Virginia Favorite

West Virginia was a booming place of business in the early 20th century. With rapidly growing coal, timber, railroad, and steel industries, thousands of immigrants flocked to the beautiful, forest-filled state to start building their own American dreams. Naturally, these new workers would have headed to their physically demanding jobs with sustenance in tow, which likely included filling, hearty foods from home. It wasn't unusual for Italian immigrants to bring bread and salami, which they could keep on their person and use their hands to eat. It was these ingredients that would become the basis for the pepperoni roll, a beloved regional staple in West Virginia, and by far the most famous snack in the state.

At its most basic, the pepperoni roll consists of soft white bread stuffed with pepperoni. These handheld sandwiches are filling and flavored with the oil from the pepperoni, which soaks into the bread. Many bakeries and purveyors also include ingredients like Italian cheeses, tomato sauce, and peppers in their rolls. Without the cheese, there's really no rush to keep pepperoni rolls chilled, so they would have been an ideal meal for workers who didn't have access to refrigeration and who worked long hours. Pepperoni rolls are still an excellent choice for people working outside or in mines, but in West Virginia, it's just as common to see office workers, business titans, and school children diving into these baked delights for lunch because they're not only plentiful in the state, but just darn delicious.