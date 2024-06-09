The Ultimate, Expert-Curated Guide To Italian Cheeses

The Italian cheesescape is far vaster than Parmigiano and mozzarella. According to Jessica Sennett of Cheese Grotto, Italy boasts over 2,500 different styles of cheese.

That Americans may be unfamiliar with many formaggi is understandable, she says. "There is a discrepancy between what is popular internationally and what is popular in Italy," she says. "International distribution of cheeses is incredibly complex and rooted in a history of immigration, transported recipes, and trade politics, so certain Italian cheeses become more widely distributed among certain nations over others."

For Tenaya Darlington — aka Madame Fromage, a Cheese Educator & Author – this discrepancy may also come down to the ways in which cheeses are purchased in the U.S. versus in Italy. "In the States, we're all about brands," she says, "but for Italians – and most Europeans I meet – it's all about styles and regions. Italians eat the cheeses of their birthplace. So if they're from Lombardy, they love Taleggio. If they're from Sicily, they wax on about their local Pecorino or about Ragusano."

Emilio Mignucci, Vice President of Di Bruno Bros., echoes this. "Italy is a very provincial country regionally," he explains. "The most popular cheeses in Italy are the most local ones to wherever you are."

Here are the ones our experts think you should know.