Among Europe's wine-producing nations, Serbia may not be the first place to come to mind. France, for instance, is famous for its wine, especially its longstanding tradition of Champagne production, while Sicily's eruptive Mount Etna is home to a multitude of volcanic wines. However, Serbia nurtures a wine culture that's lesser known — but no less historic. The country's wine heritage dates back to the 12th century's Nemanjic dynasty, with some of the best wines ever made in monasteries, but it's also linked to a pivotal 20th-century disaster, specifically a Serbian dessert that wine was served on the ill-fated Titanic.

"Bermet [wine] was so famous that very often you hear it was on the wine list of the Titanic," Bojana Sestovic, a Serbian tour guide, tells Mashed. Bermet, asweet dessert wine from Serbia's Fruska Gora region, appeared on the Titanic's wine list as a delicacy for guests to sip and savor. It was also enjoyed throughout European royal courts, rendering Bermet something of a regal wine.

Now, Bermet is produced by local and family-run wineries in Fruska Gora. There, between the mountains and the Danube River, the Serbian village of Sremski Karlovci excels in the dessert wine, Sestovic explains. Among the region's top wineries, the Museum of Beekeeping and Wine House Živanović produces Bermet in three distinct styles. This trio maintains the Titanic-era tradition, passing down Bermet's well-balanced sweetness and herbaceous flavor.