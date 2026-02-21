The Wawa Menu Item That Delivers Bakery-Quality Flavor

If you live in one of the few states that has a Wawa, then you know the food you order inside is far more important than the gas you pump outside. Back in high school, my go-to order was a chicken salad bagel sandwich with extra pickles (no judgement, please). These days, a snack you might typically order at your local pizza joint landed at the top of our ranking of Wawa's dinner items: the garlic knots.

Wawa's garlic knots took the second spot in our ranking, only to be beat out by the chain's All American Cheeseburger. The garlic knots taste like pieces of freshly baked pizza crust, plus, the ratio of garlic is evenly spread throughout the garlic knots, which are also perfectly buttery. Sometimes, simplicity is best, and Wawa hit the spot with this snack, especially when you can't make it to your pizza spot or Italian-American restaurant to satisfy your craving.