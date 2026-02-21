The Wawa Menu Item That Delivers Bakery-Quality Flavor
If you live in one of the few states that has a Wawa, then you know the food you order inside is far more important than the gas you pump outside. Back in high school, my go-to order was a chicken salad bagel sandwich with extra pickles (no judgement, please). These days, a snack you might typically order at your local pizza joint landed at the top of our ranking of Wawa's dinner items: the garlic knots.
Wawa's garlic knots took the second spot in our ranking, only to be beat out by the chain's All American Cheeseburger. The garlic knots taste like pieces of freshly baked pizza crust, plus, the ratio of garlic is evenly spread throughout the garlic knots, which are also perfectly buttery. Sometimes, simplicity is best, and Wawa hit the spot with this snack, especially when you can't make it to your pizza spot or Italian-American restaurant to satisfy your craving.
More reviews and everything you should know about Wawa's garlic knots
Obviously, food is subjective, so you might have your own go-to Wawa order you think beats the garlic knots. Even so, we're not the only ones who think Wawa's garlic knots are worth a try. Over on the Wawa Reddit page, fans generally seem to think they're good, but don't quite rival the ones you can get from a pizzeria. Other comments say the garlic knots aren't worth it, or at least need to be spruced up at home.
Next time you're at Wawa with a craving for a carby, garlicky snack, order a two-pack for $3.79 or snag three for $4.29 (prices might vary by location). For those who like to dip, add a side of Wawa's cheddar cheese dipping sauce to your order. You can find the garlic knots and the accompanying dip under the dinner menu, where the fries are listed.