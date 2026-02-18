The Bizarre Story Of President Taft's White House Possum Dinners

William Howard Taft served as America's 27th President from 1909 until 1913. He is often recalled in history as also being the only President to serve on the Supreme Court, a position he secured in 1921 and held until 1930. Aside from his professional life, history remembers Taft as a leader with a voracious appetite. Not only did he regularly eat steak for breakfast, but it's estimated that he consumed over 8,000 calories every day, and had a fondness for some unconventional dishes, such as turtle soup (which has basically disappeared in the US), and roasted possum.

Taft first became equated with possum dinners in January 1909, when he was still the President-Elect. The Atlanta Chamber of Commerce hosted a banquet in his honor in the capital city of Georgia, and while various Southern ingredients and dishes were planned, Taft specifically requested "possum and taters," a regional favorite. For the 600 plus guests in attendance, a full 100 baked possums were served with sweet potatoes. Shortly after the event, Taft proclaimed, "Well I certainly like possum...I ate very heartily of it last night and it did not disturb in the slightest my digestion or my sleep," via dannwoellerthefoodetymologist.

This culinary revelation resulted in several presidential dinners in which possum was served, including Thanksgiving of that very same year, when a giant 26-pound possum was roasted for the big feast. The President's association with the marsupial became so famous that toy makers began marketing and producing stuffed possum animals named "Billy Possum" to mimic the success of stuffed teddy bears that skyrocketed under President Theodore Roosevelt.