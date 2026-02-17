Why Meat Packaging May Be Bloated (And Is It Safe To Buy?)

Imagine you're scouring the store for your favorite deli meat brand only to reach for some sliced turkey or ham and find bloated package after bloated package. Your first inclination may be to pass on the meat this week. After all, surely a swollen package is a sign of something nefarious, right? It's possible, but bloated deli meat packaging can also be benign. While sometimes the result of spoilage, bloating can also be due to a simple manufacturing process that actually keeps meat fresh.

Some companies use a method called modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), which involves pumping packages with gasses such as carbon dioxide and nitrogen. The process actually prevents premature spoilage by slowing the growth of bacteria. So, swollen packages are sometimes the opposite of a meat department red flag. While MAP causes bloating, it in no way indicates the meat is bad.

Bloating is not always a result of MAP. When food is exposed to oxygen, it begins to spoil and subsequently releases gasses that cause packages to swell. To determine whether bloating is due to spoilage or MAP, look at all packages from the same brand. If they're all bloated, it's probably just part of the manufacturing process. However, if one or two packages are randomly bloated, pick a different package.