Why Grilling Cucumbers Might Be A Mistake

Especially for pickier eaters, grilling vegetables is a great way to enhance even the blandest-flavored produce. Among the popular choices, the surprising choice of grilling cucumbers is one that is gaining some traction. Certainly, this is in addition to the viral Cucumber Challenge in 2024, encouraging people to eat more cucumbers. While it is worth cooking cucumbers with your next meal, their high-moisture composition places them among the fruits and vegetables you should never put on a grill. That said, it's not impossible to execute given the right approach, even if there are better alternatives for a plate of deliciously roasted veggies.

Naturally, heat will cook moisture out of food when cooking, and the grill is certainly no exception. While this normally isn't a difficult issue to avoid, at 96% water, that cucumber can quickly lose its structure and turn to mush, especially when faced with the intense, direct heat of a grill. Instead, other heating methods like baking will yield a better result, as the indirect dry heat won't sap the moisture from the cucumber as quickly, allowing it to maintain some of its structure and crispiness. Due to how temperamental they can be, it's typically best to use cucumbers in a chilled recipe. These don't require cooking and include the likes of tabbouleh, tzatziki sauce, and sandwich rolls.