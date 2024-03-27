54 Cooling Cucumber Recipes

With an estimated 95% water content, cucumbers are surely one of the most refreshing foods out there. Their slightly grassy, mildly sweet flavor makes them perfect for summer salads and breezy cocktails, while their crunchy texture makes them the ideal addition to sandwiches and dips. Aside from their cooling effect on hot days, they can suit almost any meal year-round, adding a refreshing element to a wide range of recipes. One of the vegetable's most distinctive qualities is the way it manages to be both subtle and distinctive. Add some chopped cucumber to a jug of water or bottle of juice and everyone will identify it despite the understated flavor.

Despite its transformative qualities, cucumber is often relegated to just a few uses. You might put it in salads and add it to cocktails, but even those who enjoy whipping up a batch of tzatziki or making pickles aren't using it to its full potential. But when you realize just how many ways you can use cucumbers, you'll purchase them as regularly as milk and bread.

So, let's give this hydrating veggie the spotlight it deserves and delve into all the ways you can incorporate it into your cooking. Whether you're thirsting for a cool drink on a hot day or want to shake up your salad routine, we have all the recipes you need to fully appreciate cucumber and its many uses.