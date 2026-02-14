The Must-Have Cooking Oil For Anyone Who Loves Spicy Food

Let's be real for a second — you're probably using the wrong cooking oil. Which type of oil to pull off the shelf can be a challenging decision. Do you go with olive oil? Perhaps vegetable sounds like it's more your speed? But the variety of oil that you choose to cook with matters more than the label on the bottle. And if you're a fan of spicy food who wants to kick their dishes up to a new level of fiery heat, there is a certain oil that should be a must-have in your kitchen cabinets.

Chili oil is the perfect option for a flavor-infused twist. Its most basic form is a neutral oil — think canola, vegetable, or peanut — combined with crushed chili flakes or whole chiles. When it's used in Asian dishes, chili oil can be infused with other herbs and flavors, including Sichuan peppercorns, cinnamon, scallions, or even citrus peels. If you don't want to make the oil from scratch, there are plenty of options available in grocery stores as well.

There is one thing to keep in mind when choosing to cook with chili oil: Its smoke point. The smoke point of an oil is, quite literally, the temperature at which it starts to burn. If you're making the oil from scratch, this will depend on which neutral oil you use as the base. For store-bought oils, check the ingredient list to see what kind of base you're dealing with to avoid any unnecessary burning incidents.