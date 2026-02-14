Cape Cod Potato Chip Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Bags of Cape Cod potato chips had to compete with many more brands than the usual Lay's or Doritos in my childhood pantry. I grew up an hour from the so-called "Snack Capital of the World" in Hanover, Pennsylvania, which meant that local grocery stores carried numerous brands of chips and other salty goodies that don't achieve national distribution.
But despite having untold bags of Good's, Herr's, Utz, and Martin's potato chips at my fingertips for each grocery run, these days I consistently choose bags from Cape Cod. We didn't name Cape Cod as the best popular chip brand in our ranking, but I politely disagree. Cape Cod has perfected the recipe for a perfectly crunchy, golden-fried kettle chip. They're expertly salted and incredibly tasty, with plenty of curled and folded chips in each bag that have me digging to the bottom to claim each one.
The Cape Cod fanbase is passionate. Fans online will say they're the best kettle chips money can buy, and frequently lament that they need to stop buying them — so that they stop eating so many.
The debate about which flavor is best is also rampant. For science and posterity, I tried every flavor of Cape Cod potato chips available in my area, and ranked them to determine the ones that live up to the hype — and which ones you can skip.
How I ranked the flavors of Cape Cod chips
I bought 16 bags of Cape Cod chips — all of the different varieties available in grocery stores in my area. I included the reduced-fat and reduced-sodium versions of different flavors, since I was curious if I'd be able to tell the difference between them.
I tasted each one separately and made notes about the flavor, texture, and appearance, with sips of water in between. I tried similar flavors (such as the Original with Sea Salt and the reduced-fat version) back-to-back, so that I could note any minor differences and how that affected their ranking. The final version of the ranking reflects the order in which I would generally buy them again, combined with which flavors I think Cape Cod does better than its competitors. Taste is subjective, so I also incorporated my family members' opinions to inform where certain flavors fell in the lineup.
16. Waves Sea Salt 40% Less Fat
Cape Cod introduced the line of heartier Waves chips in 2018, which are thicker cut than its normal kettle chips. The company frequently touts the Waves chips as premium "dippable" chips, which makes sense given their sturdier nature.
The reduced-fat version isn't particularly great. While the thick-cut chips are crunchy, they're not as crisp as the regular ones. The 40% less fat option tasted fairly bland compared to others that Cape Cod sells — even compared to other sea salt flavors.
You should never believe the myth that any kettle chips are healthier than other potato chips. That's true for these reduced-fat chips, too. The fine print on the "40% less fat" label says these have 40% less fat than the leading potato chip (probably Lay's?) — not 40% less fat than regular Cape Cod chips. This bag has 6 grams of total fat per serving, compared to 8 grams in the regular Wavy ones — just 29% less fat, and only 10 fewer calories per serving. For the hit in flavor, they're not worth it.
15. Sea Salt 60% Less Sodium
Unlike the gimmicky reduced-fat labeling, Cape Cod really did cut the sodium content significantly with these "lightly salted" chips. Everything else about the nutrition panel stays the same between this bag of chips and the original one, except that these have just 60 mg of sodium per serving, compared to 125 mg in the original bag.
The texture and everything else about these chips are what you know and love from Cape Cod; they just don't have the same irresistible factor because they're lacking the usual salt content. If you're serious about cutting sodium, the crunch factor, folded chip quantity, and all of those things are the same. You'll miss out on some flavor — the plain potato vibe really shines through — but your taste buds will probably adjust. If you're not doing this for an actual health reason, though, these aren't worth picking up.
14. Aged White Cheddar & Sour Cream, 40% Less Fat
Cape Cod doesn't make a full-fat version of these aged white cheddar chips, but in my opinion, that likely wouldn't make them much better. The sour cream flavor was pronounced; the white cheddar was less noticeable in my opinion. These chips weren't bad tasting, but they also weren't especially good, considering the high bar I know to be true for many of Cape Cod's flavor combos.
Cape Cod currently makes three variations of chips with some combination of sour cream and other flavorings, like cheddar or onion. In the taste testing, I thought this version was the least appealing of the three, likely because it felt like the seasoning should have been on a cheese puff instead of a perfectly good chip. I'd be very likely to skip these at a party, and they won't be on my shopping list in the future.
13. Waves Honey BBQ
I had higher expectations for this Waves version from Cape Cod because I normally like a ripple-cut BBQ chip. Sadly, these didn't deliver. The Waves chips in general are a little too clunky in my opinion, and the BBQ seasoning on these didn't do enough to overcome the texture.
I personally think BBQ is one of Cape Cod's weaker flavor profiles, so I was interested to see if this honey version was an improvement from the company's typical mesquite option. Unfortunately, I thought this one ended up being even sweeter than the original. I like BBQ chips to be heavier on the spice level with just a hint of sweetness, so these weren't a top winner for me. In theory these are good for dipping, but I'm not sure what dip I'd want to improve these, either. Overall, they fall into the "miss" category, and I'd be unlikely to purchase them again.
12. Waves Original Sea Salt
Plain rippled chips always taste less salty to me than regular ones. Is that a me thing? Maybe it's because the chips are thicker cut so they need more salt to balance out the potato flavor, but I found these chips to be underwhelming. The crunch is decent for a rippled, thick-cut chip, but again, the Waves varieties aren't as crisp as I've had from other rippled chip brands.
The salt content is pretty much the same as the Cape Cod original kettle chips, but the flavor isn't as striking. Unlike the other two Waves flavors so far, though, I can see how these would be good with a savory dip. They are sturdy chips, and generally larger than the regular ones. They also had a decent number of folded chips, which would be a dip-laden gold mine. Choosing the best flavors based on a hypothetical dip wasn't the name of the game here, and I wouldn't pick these up frequently. But if you handed me French onion dip and a bowl of these, I might see the light.
11. Sour Cream & Onion
Admittedly, sour cream and onion is one of the last flavors I typically reach for when I'm picking up a bag of chips. But my family loves them — gobbles 'em right up — so I've still had my fair share. Truth be told, I think other brands do the sour cream and onion combo better.
Less discerning tastebuds in my household — aka the ones under the age of 18 — said these were delicious. They're decent, but nothing to get overly excited about. I think they're a touch too sour, and maybe have less of the onion taste I'd be hoping for. The chips' supreme crunchiness also works against them here, since I actually prefer sour cream and onion chips to clump together a little bit for the biggest flavor impact. But what it ultimately comes down to is that Cape Cod does several flavors exceptionally well. These are just average by contrast, and don't stand up to the rest of the lineup.
10. Waves White Cheddar & Sour Cream
These chips are simultaneously the best Waves option available, and the best of Cape Cod's sour cream flavors on the market right now. In fact, I think the combination of the rippled chips with the sour cream seasoning is what makes them so good. The powder coats each crevice for extra bursts of tangy flavor in each bite, but it's not overpowering since the thick-cut chips can handle the seasoning level.
I got more of the sour cream and buttermilk flavors than I did the cheddar cheese, and I picked up a touch of onion, too. The flavor was still pretty average as far as sour cream varieties go, but the texture of the chips went a long way toward making them something I'd reach for again. I probably wouldn't purchase these myself, but if I found them at a party, I'd happily grab a handful.
9. Sweet Mesquite Barbecue, 40% Less Fat
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Cape Cod doesn't do barbecue varieties all that well. That's obviously a personal opinion; I've seen plenty of devoted fans saying the mesquite barbecue flavor from Cape Cod is one of their favorites. But I'm sticking to that opinion here. (For what it's worth, I think I'm safely in the majority here: The internet tends to be much more ardent about other — better — Cape Cod flavors out there.)
The reduced-fat version is fine, and I might not notice a huge difference between them and the regular chips if I didn't try them back-to-back. These chips seem to be a little more papery than the full-fat ones, and don't have quite as much of a crunch factor as the regular barbecue option. The flavor is generally unchanged, though, so if you're not too picky about chip texture, these are a fine option.
8. Sweet Mesquite Barbecue
As I mentioned previously, the flavor for these barbecue chips wasn't hugely affected by the fat content, so the mesquite barbecue varieties fall right next to each other on the list. I did think these were slightly better, however. The fat content gave these chips a heartier bite and crunch, and given that there's only 10 more calories per serving compared to the reduced-fat version, that's worth it in my book.
The mesquite flavor refers to a type of barbecue that's a staple in Mexican cuisine. It's characterized by a smoky, slightly sweet flavor profile that comes from smoking mesquite wood chips to cook proteins and vegetables. In the chip version from Cape Cod, I get the hint of smoky barbecue flavor they're going for, but it's a touch too sweet for my preference. I'd prefer if the barbecue flavor were a bit more focused on the spice level instead of the lingering sweetness.
7. Sea Salt & Vinegar 40% Less Fat
I have been a fan of Cape Cod's salt and vinegar chips for a long time now. This reduced-fat version doesn't quite steal the show in the salt and vinegar category like the original, but there are a lot of good things to like here.
The chips remain crunchy and perfectly coated in the punchy combination of salt and vinegar seasonings. When I tried these right after the regular salt and vinegar version, I thought they were lacking just slightly in the same robust flavor. These tasted just a touch more flat than the regular option when I tried them right afterward, and for that they fell a few spots in the rankings. That said, they only get this spot because I had the direct comparison. If you handed me a bag of these without the others to compare to, I'm fairly certain I'd still be a happy camper.
6. Original with Sea Salt 40% Less Fat
This is the spot in the rankings that marks where I would — and have — happily purchase each flavor of Cape Cod chips again. Much like the comparison with the salt and vinegar options, I doubt I could tell the difference between these and the originals unless I actually pitted them directly against each other. In fact, I bought the jumbo bag of Cape Cod chips at Costco for a cookout with my extended family last summer, not realizing until much later that they were technically the reduced-fat version. No one noticed, and the bag was demolished.
When I actually did try these right after the original version, they seemed slightly less salty to me (they're the same amount of sodium, though) and less rich-tasting. This tracks, since Cape Cod explains on its website that the reduced-fat versions simply get an extra spin in the kettle to remove extra oil lingering on each one.
5. Salt Salt & Vinegar
If boardwalk fries came in chip form, it would be these salt and vinegar chips. In my humble opinion, no one does a salt and vinegar chip better than Cape Cod. The crunchiness from the kettle-style chips elevates the salt and vinegar flavor duo. The company uses multiple forms of acid and two types of vinegar in this recipe (specifically white vinegar powder and apple cider vinegar), and the result is well worth whatever tinkering it took to get these chips.
The vinegar flavor is fresh and bold, and perfectly balanced with the saltiness. The plentiful folded chips are a veritable treasure trove of flavor that keeps me coming back for another handful. The only reason these aren't ranked higher is that every now and then they can tear up the roof of my mouth — an occupational hazard of eating any kettle chip, but especially ones doused in vinegar. That's not enough to stop me from scarfing these down when I'm craving summertime in a chip.
4. Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper
Salt and pepper are about as basic of a pairing as you can get, but it can be difficult to pull off with snack foods. Some salt and pepper flavors seem to forget that pepper is an ingredient at all. In others, the pepper flavor is so pronounced that it blows out your palate.
The salt and pepper variety from Cape Cod walks that line very carefully — and successfully. There is a lot of pepper on these chips, but it's balanced with the salt and other seasonings on the chips. They're ever so slightly sweet, with enough kick from the pepper to keep things interesting. I've always thought I get a cheesy sort of vibe from these chips. The ingredients list whey as the fourth ingredient — before salt! — which could explain that flavor. (There's a lot more to whey than meets the eye: It's a byproduct of cheesemaking, but also adds a boost of umami flavor to savory foods.) I don't really care what kind of ingredient magic is going on, as long as nothing changes with this recipe.
3. Dark Russet
I'm not sure where I've been, but I hadn't heard of these toasty wonders until this roundup. I also didn't realize how many people are ardent admirers of the way Cape Cod handles a russet potato. Loyal devotees call them "heavenly," and one fan said they wrote the company a letter about how perfect they are when Cape Cod explored bringing them back after a years-long hiatus.
Whether that letter moved the needle or not, I'm extremely pleased to discover a new favorite chip. While russet potatoes are a staple in many American kitchens, chip manufacturers often use specialty potatoes with lower sugar content that aren't sold to the general public. Russet potatoes darken in color when they're fried because the sugar in them caramelizes. The result is a deep (but not burnt) color that tastes slightly sweet and buttery. The dark russet chips aren't overcooked — they still have that characteristic Cape Cod crunch. But since the potato variety is different, you get a uniquely craveable product. And the rolled chips! Did I mention the rolled ones?! Cape Cod is known for them, and they're abundant in these bags.
2. Original Sea Salt
It's hard to go wrong with the OG potato chips from Cape Cod. No one does a classic kettle chip quite like these. They're perfectly crisp and crunchy without cutting your mouth up, and they pair well with anything you want. They're rich and indulgent without being greasy, and the explosion of salt on each one is delicious.
There are some seasonings that Cape Cod does uniquely well: See the salt and vinegar option, and the salt and pepper. Stay tuned for the best one. But with these sea salt chips, Cape Cod proves it also knows how to keep the basics dialed in, too. These are a crowd pleaser in any setting: You don't need to wonder if your guests can handle spice, or if they like powdered sour cream. Just open the bag, and let the magic of a high-quality kettle chip do its thing.
1. Sweet & Spicy Jalapeño
When I think about Cape Cod, I think about these chips. The original ones are what I buy for a crowd; these are what I buy for me. While most brands of jalapeño chips shy away from any actual spice level, these run straight toward it. They have an actual kick from the green pepper and jalapeño in the recipe, with residual sweetness that soothes just enough for the next handful.
They never fail to be a bona fide flavor bomb, and the plentiful folded chips in each bag are bursting with savory spice. "My first time trying it was a revelation," one Redditor commented, and honestly, same. If heat isn't your thing, we get it. These aren't for you. But for the rest of us, Cape Cod doesn't do another flavor better. I'll be storing most of these potato chips in the freezer for freshness, but this bag will be long gone before it has a chance to make it there.