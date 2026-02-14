Cape Cod Potato Chip Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Bags of Cape Cod potato chips had to compete with many more brands than the usual Lay's or Doritos in my childhood pantry. I grew up an hour from the so-called "Snack Capital of the World" in Hanover, Pennsylvania, which meant that local grocery stores carried numerous brands of chips and other salty goodies that don't achieve national distribution.

But despite having untold bags of Good's, Herr's, Utz, and Martin's potato chips at my fingertips for each grocery run, these days I consistently choose bags from Cape Cod. We didn't name Cape Cod as the best popular chip brand in our ranking, but I politely disagree. Cape Cod has perfected the recipe for a perfectly crunchy, golden-fried kettle chip. They're expertly salted and incredibly tasty, with plenty of curled and folded chips in each bag that have me digging to the bottom to claim each one.

The Cape Cod fanbase is passionate. Fans online will say they're the best kettle chips money can buy, and frequently lament that they need to stop buying them — so that they stop eating so many.

The debate about which flavor is best is also rampant. For science and posterity, I tried every flavor of Cape Cod potato chips available in my area, and ranked them to determine the ones that live up to the hype — and which ones you can skip.