This Texas Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Spot Serves One Of The Best Brisket Tacos Guy's Ever Had

Guy Fieri has eaten a lot of barbecue, brisket, and tacos, and he's certainly no stranger to combining all three for a terrific taste of Tex-Mex cuisine. While the King of Flavortown has had many mouth-watering meals on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Fieri says that for one of the best brisket tacos around, head to Houston's The Pit Room.

Some of the best "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" episodes center around the triumph of tacos, and it's easy to see why The Pit Room is a winner in Fieri's book. Every step of the taco-making process uses top-of-the-line ingredients, including prime beef that is smoked for 12 hours and rested for eight, homemade tortillas baked with rendered smoked brisket fat, and a unique mustard rub complemented with no less than three types of pepper. The result is a melt-in-your-mouth explosion of meaty flavor served with warm cheese on a fresh tortilla — landing it on the list of the best tacos ever seen on the show.