This Texas Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Spot Serves One Of The Best Brisket Tacos Guy's Ever Had
Guy Fieri has eaten a lot of barbecue, brisket, and tacos, and he's certainly no stranger to combining all three for a terrific taste of Tex-Mex cuisine. While the King of Flavortown has had many mouth-watering meals on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," Fieri says that for one of the best brisket tacos around, head to Houston's The Pit Room.
Some of the best "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" episodes center around the triumph of tacos, and it's easy to see why The Pit Room is a winner in Fieri's book. Every step of the taco-making process uses top-of-the-line ingredients, including prime beef that is smoked for 12 hours and rested for eight, homemade tortillas baked with rendered smoked brisket fat, and a unique mustard rub complemented with no less than three types of pepper. The result is a melt-in-your-mouth explosion of meaty flavor served with warm cheese on a fresh tortilla — landing it on the list of the best tacos ever seen on the show.
The Pit Room is one of the best Texas BBQ spots
Guy Fieri is not the only person to bask in the beauty of The Pit Room's brisket. One Yelp reviewer notes that it's "a true place I bring friends and family all the time to show them the real Texas BBQ!" While the reviewer noted that the restaurant's sausages were average, the ribs and brisket are highly recommended. "Meat falls off the rib bone easily, and briskets are evenly fatty and lean," the barbecue enthusiast said. Even the Michelin Guide sings the BBQ joint's praises: "Who had the brilliant idea to use brisket trimmings to make tortillas?"
The Pit Room is a family-owned operation, offering the kind of intimacy and passion you just can't get with a chain. There's even a bar attached where you can pair your brisket tacos with a beer for a thoroughly Texan experience. While we highly recommend making your own smoked brisket, if you're in the Houston area, make your way over to the Guy-approved taco treasure trove of The Pit Room.