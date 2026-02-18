The Only Pasta You Need When Making Mac & Cheese, According To Tineke Younger

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tineke (Tini) Younger — now a TikTok star — was a standout young contestant who placed 8th in the second season of Gordon Ramsay's "Next Level Chef." She later went viral on TikTok (twice) for her now-famous Thanksgiving mac and cheese tutorial. Younger's impressive evolution from television contestant to TikTok star and cookbook author (her book features recipes she makes for her husband, Antoine Wright Jr.) has caught the attention of many. One clip racked up almost 100 million views in three months, as we previously reported. So, when Younger proclaims that cavatappi is the only noodle we'll ever need to make crowd-pleasing baked mac and cheese, our only question is, "Where can we buy a box?"

In a November 2024 TikTok video, Younger showed her fans for a second time how to make her viral mac and cheese. The young chef says with confidence that her pasta of choice for the dish is always cavatappi. According to Tini, "It's because all the cream gets into the hole, and you're just biting into straight cream." She also recommends boiling 1 pound of cavatappi pasta for 8 minutes if you're making the mac and cheese right away, or 7 minutes if preparing the mac and cheese the night before serving.