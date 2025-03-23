The Evolution Of Next Level Chef's Tineke Younger Into A TikTok Star

In a relatively short amount of time, Tineke Younger — who likes to go by "Tini" — has grown from a relatively unknown quantity into one of the most followed chefs on TikTok. Her personal love story was a central cog to the wheel that got her there, with many of her videos also featuring her consistent life partner through the journey, Antoine Wright Jr.

Somewhere along the way, she got to be involved as a contestant on one of Gordon Ramsay's reality cooking competitions. This opportunity would open even more doors for Younger, moving her closer to the levels of fame she has since gone on to achieve. For those who know her from school, this might come as a slight surprise, considering the fact that her life back then might have appeared to suggest a potentially problematic future.

Thankfully for Younger, the TikTok algorithm has become favorable for budding stars looking for their big break. Once she started to draw attention from users on the platform, it has been a one-way street to stardom. Here is a breakdown of exactly how it unfolded.