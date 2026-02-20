The Fast Food Breakfast That Fueled Michael Jordan Day After Day

What did an athlete like Michael Jordan eat to be at peak performance? In a 1996 interview with the Chicago Tribune, Jordan's personal trainer, Tim Grover, provided an answer. According to Grover, breakfast for the Chicago Bulls legend would consist of oatmeal with mixed fruits, scrambled egg whites, and a glass of orange juice — basically, the sort of breakfast you'd expect from an elite athlete. Jordan's own teammates, however, shared on separate occasions that his go-to morning meal was something much more fast food-oriented.

According to a social media post by the Chicago sports network CHSN, broadcaster Stacey King (who played with Jordan on the Bulls from 1989 to 1993) said MJ's breakfast of choice was a Sausage McMuffin from McDonald's. King shared this little bit of trivia on-air in the middle of a Bulls game in January 2022. A couple of weeks later, Charles Oakley (Jordan's teammate on the Bulls from 1985 to 1988, and again on the Washington Wizards in the 2002-2003 season) appeared to corroborate the claim when he appeared on the "All the Smoke" podcast.

"We ate a lot of McDonald's back then," Oakley said. "MJ ate McDonald's every morning for breakfast. ... [H]e'd eat steak before every game." It seems that despite being celebrated on one of Wheaties boxes, His Airness would've preferred a fast food breakfast sandwich over a bowl of cold cereal.