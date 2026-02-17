Where To Find The Best Wood-Fired Pizzas In The US

Pizza is one of the most deceptively simple dishes out there. You can whip up homemade pizza in a cinch, and even the cheap chains can prepare a pretty decent pie. However, if you live near an independent restaurant that cooks with a wood-fired oven, pizza can reach new heights.

The burning wood imparts a wonderful, smoky flavor to the crust, and the toppings get caramelized due to the high heat. It's also comforting knowing that these pizzas are ready in as little as one minute. This doesn't mean that you'll get yours right after you place your order, but you can rest assured that there aren't many hurdles between you and your incredible pizza.

Whether you're new to town, traveling, or just need a push to explore your region, it's always helpful to get advice from other pizza lovers about the best joints in town. Read on for our roundup of the best wood-fired pizzas in America.