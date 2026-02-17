Where To Find The Best Wood-Fired Pizzas In The US
Pizza is one of the most deceptively simple dishes out there. You can whip up homemade pizza in a cinch, and even the cheap chains can prepare a pretty decent pie. However, if you live near an independent restaurant that cooks with a wood-fired oven, pizza can reach new heights.
The burning wood imparts a wonderful, smoky flavor to the crust, and the toppings get caramelized due to the high heat. It's also comforting knowing that these pizzas are ready in as little as one minute. This doesn't mean that you'll get yours right after you place your order, but you can rest assured that there aren't many hurdles between you and your incredible pizza.
Whether you're new to town, traveling, or just need a push to explore your region, it's always helpful to get advice from other pizza lovers about the best joints in town. Read on for our roundup of the best wood-fired pizzas in America.
Methodology
It felt important to represent as many regions as possible so readers across the country could potentially find a restaurant close enough to visit. I thought of major cities, then scoured local Reddit forums and Facebook groups that discussed the best wood-fired pizza joints in their area. Bigger cities were more challenging since there are so many great options to choose from, so I tried to find names that popped up the most and got diners super excited. I also checked out some professional opinions, such as Michelin Guide and Restaurant Guru, to see what culinary experts had to say about these establishments.
Lucali in NYC, New York and Miami, Florida
Of course, every serious pizza list has to pay homage to the Big Apple, which is home to hundreds of mind-blowing restaurants. When it comes to wood-fired pizza in particular, the competition is fierce, but Lucali in Brooklyn stands out among locals and visitors alike. Since 2006, chef and founder Mark Iacono has been wowing guests. The business was so successful that it was able to open up a second location in Miami, Florida.
Part of the hype is the reservation system. Folks have to show up at 5 p.m. each day to get their name on a list, which is full within 45 minutes. Then, they wait up to another four hours to finally eat. This exclusivity certainly makes the prize taste that much sweeter once it arrives. To add to the mystery, the restaurant's website is pretty stark as well. You can't even see a menu. Just show up and trust that you're in for a world-class dining experience.
Multiple locations
Cane Rosso in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Texas
Texans love Cane Rosso enough to warrant nine different locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. One highlight is that the crew makes its own mozzarella fresh. The brand also asserts that it uses the highest-quality ingredients across the entire menu, which boasts appetizers, salads, pasta dishes, brunch, and desserts in addition to the wood-fired pizzas. While you can certainly have a hearty meal just chowing down on pizza, it could be fun to bring a big group and sample multiple dishes family-style.
One fan on Facebook says that nothing is better than the Honey B*stard pizza. This glorious pie is loaded up with hot soppressata, bacon marmalade, habanero honey, and house-made mozzarella. It's a dish that's perfect for those who love playing with sweet, savory, and spicy flavors. The pizza menu is split down the middle for red and white pizzas, so you know you've got plenty of options.
Multiple locations
Spacca Napoli Pizzeria in Chicago, Illinois
When most people think about eating pizza in the Windy City, their minds immediately go to Chicago deep-dish pizza. However, there are plenty of other noteworthy pizzas there, including wood-fired varieties. You'll never run out of incredible pizza restaurants to try in Chicago, but Spacca Napoli Pizzeria should be at the top of your list.
If you don't believe the dozens of Redditors who flock to threads asking for pizza recommendations in Chicago, you can believe the numerous awards that the restaurant has won over the years. Spacca Napoli Pizzeria has spent many years on the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list, and it received the Jean Banchet Award for Best Pizza in 2025. This is huge news for a Neapolitan restaurant in the heart of deep-dish pizza country.
You can't go wrong with any of the 21 pizzas featured on the menu. However, one Redditor suggests trying the Pistacchio. It includes fior di latte, pistachio cream, sausage, and basil.
(773) 878-2420
1769 W Sunnyside Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Timber Pizza Co. with multiple locations in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina
You may be wary of a brand that spreads nationwide, since it's harder to control how well each franchise is run. However, Timber Pizza Co. has spread slowly in response to the overwhelming support in each community. The popular brand has humble beginnings, starting in 2014 in a truck, so you know these folks were fueled by passion. As of February 2025, there are now 11 locations with ambitions to keep growing. From Washington D.C. to Annapolis, Maryland, Charleston, South Carolina, and beyond, you can count on this small chain to serve some show-stopping wood-fired pies.
Timber Pizza Co. serves red, white, and green pizzas. If you're in the mood for something hearty, you may want to try The Bambino. This pizza is built with spicy honey marinara, a cheese blend, meatballs, pesto, fresh mozzarella, and garlic oil. You can order empanadas, salads, and seasonal desserts to make your meal even more exciting.
Multiple locations
Pizza Bruno in Orlando and Maitland, Florida
If you ever find yourself in Central Florida, it's worth stopping at one of three Pizza Bruno locations for some classic South New Jersey-style pizza. Orlando has such a bustling food scene that it's hard to stand out, yet the pizza at Pizza Bruno is famous enough to earn a shoutout from Michelin Guide Restaurants. One of the pies featured is the Lover Boy Blue, which combines all kinds of unique flavors. It's topped with mozzarella and fontina cheese, fresh blueberries, rosemary, honey, and bacon. The meatballs and garlic knobs are also noteworthy.
Pizza Bruno always has daily specials, which can make dining out more affordable. For example, Tuesday is family night, where kids eat free when families spend at least $20. The brand always posts its weekly roundup on social media, so it's best to check to ensure you get the best deal at the most convenient location.
Multiple locations
Oak & Rye in Los Gatos, California
For many years, Oak & Rye has popped up on Reddit forums about the best places to grab pizza in the San Jose area. It's clear that the locals love it. Although the interior of the restaurant is relaxed and natural, the menu is quite elevated. Some eclectic starters you could order include chicken liver mousse, eggplant caponatina, and gnocchi with kale and butternut squash. If this sounds too fancy, you'll be relieved to know the menu includes classics like chicken wings, meatballs, and arancini.
The pizza is priced reasonably as well. The wood-fired pizzas start at $20, and there are plenty of add-ons to choose from. If you're looking for something that will stick to your ribs, you can order the Loverboy, which comes with crushed tomato, mozzarella, pecorino, a double serving of sausage, pepperoncini, garlic, oregano, and basil.
And who says you can't enjoy pizza in the morning? Oak & Rye's brunch menu includes pizzas topped with eggs, bacon, potatoes, and other delicious goodies.
(408) 395-4441
303 N Santa Cruz Avenue, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Stoked Wood Fire Pizza Co. in Greater Boston, Massachusetts
Stoked Wood Fire Pizza Co. has something for everyone. The menu boasts over two dozen types of pizzas, plus the option to customize with toppings. The flavor combinations are classic, such as Vodka Sauce Margherita, Meatball & Ricotta, Sausage & Onion, and Italian "Grinder" Pizza. You can also find comforting pies like Cheeseburger Pizza and Buffalo Chicken.
It's nice knowing that vegans and gluten-free folks will not be disappointed visiting this pizzeria. The menu is clearly marked with tons of options for both parties. Instead of a sad salad, vegans can chow down on dishes like Vegan General Tso's Cauliflower Bites, Vegan Gnocchi & Cashew Pomodoro, Vegan Pepperoni Pizza, and even dessert.
Keep in mind that Stoked's Cambridge location switched to an electric oven instead of a wood-fired oven. If you're craving that smoky flavor, it's best to go to its other locations.
Multiple locations
Pizza Brutta in Madison, Wisconsin
Folks who live in Madison, Wisconsin, have lots of phenomenal wood-fired pizza restaurants to choose from, but one that keeps getting recommended on social media is Pizza Brutta. The staff takes the art of pizza-making quite seriously. Every pizza is made with crushed San Marzano tomatoes and house-made mozzarella, unless you're ordering the white or vegan pies.
For starters, diners can choose from Cheesy Garlic Bread, Focaccia, and Artichoke Dip. The restaurant also has six types of salad. Lovers of pineapple on pizza have to try the Maui Wowie, which has basil, Nueske's smoked bacon, pineapple, and pickled jalapeños. For a classic white pie, try the Prosciutto Arugula, which has prosciutto, arugula, red onions, mozzarella, Parmesan, and rosemary.
Nothing rounds out a glorious pizza night quite like a refreshing scoop of gelato. If you haven't gone into a carb coma yet, you can also enjoy the Nutella Focaccia.
(608) 257-2120
1805 Monroe St, Madison, WI 53711
CiBo Pizzeria in Phoenix, Arizona
Wood-fired pizza is so much more elegant than traditional takeout pizza, which is why it's worth dining in sometimes. CiBo Pizzeria is the perfect date-night spot since it has a warm, rustic interior, complete with a fireplace. You can also feel great about supporting a restaurant that uplifts its community. 95% of CiBo's ingredients are bought locally, so freshness is always a guarantee.
For those who've always wanted a taste of Italy but can't afford the vacation, the owner of CiBo was born and raised in Naples. After honing his culinary skills in Italy, Guido Saccone decided to open up CiBo with his wife in 2005. Since then, locals and visitors have been raving about the authentic wood-fired pizzas, pasta, salads, and antipasti. Like a true Italian genius, Saccone believes his dishes are a masterpiece the way they are, which is why some types of pasta and pizza aren't allowed to be modified. Trust the craft and enjoy. Mangia!
(602) 441-2697
603 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana in Salt Lake City, Utah and other locations in Nevada and California
Unless you're a serious pizza fan, you may not know about the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. It's an Italian organization that verifies the authenticity of Neapolitan pizza made around the world. It pays homage to the birth of pizza-making over two centuries ago in Naples.
As it turns out, Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana was one of the very first pizzerias in America to earn this certification in 2005. The restaurant owners are so serious about authenticity that they planned a trip to Naples for the kitchen employees so they could tour pizzerias and take in the culture.
True to the Italian spirit, the menu features simple yet high-quality ingredients. The beef is grass-fed, the Parmesan is aged 36 months, and the buffalo mozzarella is imported. One user on Reddit said that Settebello left such a strong impression on them that they're still dreaming about the pizza 10 years after dining there.
Multiple locations
Pizzeria Otto in Portland and Lake Oswego, Oregon
Lots of home cooks wonder if San Marzano tomatoes are really worth it to make the tastiest pizzas. The shocking result of many blind taste tests is that they don't always win. You won't regret making pizzas with this kind of tomato, but there could be better options in your region.
This was the case for the founders of Pizzeria Otto, which has three locations in Portland and Oswego, Oregon. After experimenting with ingredients, they realized they got the best results by staying local. You can trust that the pizzas and other offerings are fresh and bursting with flavor.
Although the pizzas aren't technically as Italian as they could be, the cooking techniques stay true to Naples. The crust is soft and inviting, and the center is rich and gooey from the quick bake time.
Multiple locations
Paulie Gee's with multiple locations in Ohio, Maryland, Illinois, and New York
The first thing that you need to know about Pauli Gee's is that this brand has two types of restaurants: wood-fired pizzerias and slice shops. The slice shops only serve New York-style pizza. The wood-fired pizza locations are in Brooklyn, NY, Chicago, IL, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH.
Many wood-fired locations offer both weekly and seasonal specials to keep regulars' experiences fresh. One seasonal pizza available October through December is Athena's Bounty. It features fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, spinach, kalamata olives, red onions, feta, garlic, almonds, and a lemon wedge.
One Reddit user enthusiastically shared that the hot honey pizza is one of their favorites because it always hits the spot. The Hellboy is topped with fresh mozzarella, Italian tomatoes, Berkshire soppressata piccante, Parmigiano Reggiano, and Mike's Hot Honey. Another cool fact is that Paulie Gee's also gives customers the chance to order Detroit-style pizza. You can order both styles for double the fun or stick to one if you're really craving it.
Multiple locations
Pearl Street Pizza in Barre, Vermont
Even with the best pizza ingredients, you'll never get that classic smoky flavor and delightful texture without a solid wood-fired oven. Pearl Street Pizza in Barre, Vermont, invested in a Stefano Ferrara Forni oven, which was handmade in Naples. The oven reaches a scorching 900 degrees Fahrenheit, and the pizzas only have to bake for two minutes.
Pearl Street Pizza also makes Grandma pizzas with sourdough. The restaurant swears that just one slice is enough to fill you up. Although this pizzeria is relatively new to the block, it's certainly made quite an impression on the community since its launch in 2022. One Reddit user joked that they would devour a piece of cardboard covered with cheese if Pearl Street Pizza prepared it. If that doesn't sell you on this pizzeria, nothing will.
Surprisingly, this pizzeria only has three pizzas on the permanent menu: cheese, pepperoni, and Margherita. The team comes up with a weekly rotating special, too. If you're up for an adventure, you can make Pearl Street Pizza part of your weekly meal rotation to see what new flavors show up.
(802) 622-860
159 N Main Street, Barre, VT 05641
A Dopo in Knoxville, Tennessee
A Dopo is a charming name for a pizzeria since the English translation is "see you later" instead of "goodbye." This Knoxville restaurant's dishes are so good that the team is confident you'll become a regular. As for pizzas, the menu has six red pizzas and four white options. If that sounds a bit limited, there are also 17 add-ons. The restaurant describes its pies as "Neapolitan-ish," and the chefs cook with sourdough.
If you're up for an adventure, you can bring your partner, family, or a few friends to A Dopo for the Trust Fall experience. The menu doesn't outline what this experience entails, but one person on Reddit described it as the perfect date night. During their visit, the waiter asked questions about the couple's tastes, then surprised them with a bottle of wine, an appetizer, two pizzas, and a dessert. It's a sweet experience for the price.
(865) 321-1297
516 Williams St, Knoxville, TN 37917
Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza in Iowa City, Iowa
There's nothing more comforting than visiting a restaurant that prioritizes family and great ingredients. Maggie's Farm Wood-Fired Pizza got its name from the family's beloved labradoodle. Farm is also in the restaurant's name because the family grows organic veggies on their property and uses them in their pies. One of the founders grew up in New York, so good pizza runs in his blood. All in all, the owners strive to create a warm space with nourishing food for the community.
Restaurant Guru awarded Maggie's Farm in 2020 and 2024 for having the best pizza in Iowa City. When you sample the menu, it's easy to understand why. One awesome option is Jerry's Meatballs & Roasted Bells, which features a delectable four-cheese blend, tomato sauce, meatball crumbles, roasted red bell peppers, and garlic.
Maggie's Farm also has fun weekly specials. A recent one was a Taco Pizza, which included poblano mornay, seasoned skirt steak, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, grape tomatoes, tortilla chips, and lime.
(319) 351-4588
1308 Melrose Ave, Iowa City, IA 52246
AMA Pizza e Cucina in Hillsborough, New Jersey
Achille Confuorto, the owner of AMA Pizza e Cucina, grew up in Italy, then emigrated to New Jersey with his family when he was a young man. He worked in several pizzerias over the years and fantasized about opening his own restaurant one day.
Every decision about this restaurant is thoughtful and filled with the Italian spirit. The plants for cooking are cut fresh each day. Confuorto also shared that the menu includes family recipes his mom and grandma would make. Even the name of the restaurant exudes warmth since "ama" comes from the verb "amare," which means love.
In addition to the 13 red and white wood-fired pizzas on the menu, there are all kinds of comforting Italian dishes worth trying. Bring your family or a big group of friends so you can split a few different pizzas and enjoy several appetizers, pasta, salad, fried bites, desserts, and more.
(908) 369-7700
236 S Branch Rd., Hillsborough, NJ 08844