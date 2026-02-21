Do All Starbucks Food Items Actually Arrive At The Store Frozen?

Name a breakfast that triggers a dopamine response greater than a strong coffee and a fresh pastry. When you go to order a chocolate croissant, you're probably not really wondering if it's fresh. If you're getting this breakfast treat from Starbucks, chances are it isn't.

According to a 2015 post from Starbucksbaristasecrets, a website run by a self-described Starbucks barista, "The reality of our 'fresh' food is that weekly shipments of baked goods and sandwiches are sent to each Starbucks ... These shipments all come in the form of dozens of frozen baked goods." This is echoed on the r/Starbucks subreddit by a user who identified themselves elsewhere on the platform as a supervisor for the chain. They claimed, "The pastry items that we display in our pastry case are always sent frozen: bagels, muffin(s), cake pops, cookies, loaves, et al. Madeleines and Marshmallow Dream Bars are also sent frozen as well."

Pastries are pulled out of the freezer the night before and thawed, and according to Reddit users who work or have worked at the coffee chain, these are only kept at room temperature for one to two days max. When you go to order them, they are heated up in a small toaster oven. As for items that are not frozen, baristas and supervisors on the aforementioned Reddit threads shared that biscotti, granola bars, Rip Van Wafels, and chocolate-covered espresso beans come to the store room temperature. Bistro boxes and protein boxes are pre-made but shipped to the store refrigerated, and sandwiches are shipped in frozen.