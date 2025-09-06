Your Favorite Starbucks Pastry, Made Fresh At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Starbucks has a notoriously large selection of pastries, though the baked apple croissant may be one of the tastiest options. Featuring suger-topped flaky croissant dough wrapped around an apple filling, baked apple croissants are especially delicious when enjoyed warm. Sure, it's convenient to grab this treat from Starbucks whenever you want one, but the costs add up, and sometimes it's nice to make a special treat in the comfort of your own home. Luckily, it's not too difficult to create this delicious fruit-filled croissant yourself.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a copycat version of the Starbucks baked apple croissant that's just as delicious as the real thing. Your kitchen will smell amazing when you cook up the warm apple filling from Granny Smith apples, butter, brown sugar, and spices. The sweet, textured, and syrupy filling is spooned into squares of puff pastry set into the depressions of a muffin tin (which gives the croissants their characteristic shape), and then the edges of the dough are folded over the filling to conceal it inside. Turbinado sugar serves as a final garnish for a slightly crispy, extra-sweet little something on top.