This Trader Joe's Item Is Timothée Chalamet's Go-To Late Night Snack
Three-time Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet stays booked and busy. When he's not filming his next critically acclaimed movie, he's probably working the red carpet circuit to promote it. So when his stomach starts to grumble after a long day, he might go for a late-night snack. His top option is a fancy and decidedly savory from Trader Joe's. (Stars, they're kind of just like us.)
Back when the actor was promoting his 2023 movie, "Wonka," he sat down for a playful, food-focused interview with Food Network. "I like Trader Joe's ham and glazed onion tart," he said when asked to name his favorite midnight munchie. He is, of course, referring to the grocer's Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace. Found in the supermarket's famous freezer aisle, the indulgent flatbread features rich crème fraîche, caramelized onions, thin slices of ham, and gooey Gruyère cheese. Since it costs less than $6 and takes just about 10 minutes to heat up, this Trader Joe's frozen food item should definitely be on your radar. Thanks, Timmy.
Trader Joe's Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace is a fan favorite
Given that Timothée Chalamet comes from a French background, it's no wonder he's smitten with a snack that ties to his family's roots. According to the product listing on the Trader Joe's website, the Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace is "based on a 100-year-old recipe from the Alsace-Lorraine region of France." Indeed, the creamy ingredients and savory flavors may remind you of other French culinary classics, like a croque monsieur or croque madame.
Chalamet isn't the only TJ's shopper who enjoys this item. On Reddit, one user expressed gleeful disbelief at how much the frozen appetizer reminded them of the tarts they would eat at the local cafes in Alsace: "[The Tarte d' Alsace is] so good, and very authentic — in fact I can't believe how authentic. There are a few recipes out there for them, and I love to cook, but I actually wouldn't bother because these are so good."
Other buyers have shared ways they make the heat-and-eat dish even more decadent, from adding an arugula salad on top to throwing on a few fried eggs, croque madame-style. But the real key to helping it reach its full potential is achieving a crispy, golden crust. While we're not sure exactly how Chalamet prepares his, some tips include baking the tart directly on the oven rack at the convection setting, or even using a pizza stone rather than a basic baking sheet. As another Redditor declares, "Tarte d' Alsace = golden crust supremacy."