This Trader Joe's Item Is Timothée Chalamet's Go-To Late Night Snack

Given that Timothée Chalamet comes from a French background, it's no wonder he's smitten with a snack that ties to his family's roots. According to the product listing on the Trader Joe's website, the Maître Pierre Tarte d' Alsace is "based on a 100-year-old recipe from the Alsace-Lorraine region of France." Indeed, the creamy ingredients and savory flavors may remind you of other French culinary classics, like a croque monsieur or croque madame.

Chalamet isn't the only TJ's shopper who enjoys this item. On Reddit, one user expressed gleeful disbelief at how much the frozen appetizer reminded them of the tarts they would eat at the local cafes in Alsace: "[The Tarte d' Alsace is] so good, and very authentic — in fact I can't believe how authentic. There are a few recipes out there for them, and I love to cook, but I actually wouldn't bother because these are so good."

Other buyers have shared ways they make the heat-and-eat dish even more decadent, from adding an arugula salad on top to throwing on a few fried eggs, croque madame-style. But the real key to helping it reach its full potential is achieving a crispy, golden crust. While we're not sure exactly how Chalamet prepares his, some tips include baking the tart directly on the oven rack at the convection setting, or even using a pizza stone rather than a basic baking sheet. As another Redditor declares, "Tarte d' Alsace = golden crust supremacy."