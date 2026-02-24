America Is Sleeping On This Brazilian Beef Cut, According To A Butcher

Popular beef cuts like brisket and ribeye steaks are beloved for good reason, but it's a good idea to try something new every now and then. Lesser-known options can surprise you with their flavor and texture, opening up a whole new world of meat for your palate. When Mashed asked several chefs and experts which underrated cuts of meat they loved, Herd Provisions owner Alec Bradford brought up one of Brazil's most beloved pieces of beef: picanha.

A mainstay in the best Brazilian steakhouses in the US, picanha is a relatively lean, yet tender cut taken from the rump of the cow. When butchered, a thick fat cap is left intact, and it's this feature that makes the meat good. As it renders, the steak is essentially basted in its own fat, keeping it juicy. The fat also provides a buttery complement to the robust beefiness, giving you flavorfully balanced meat when cooked correctly.

Bradford recommends searing a picanha in butter, garlic and herbs with the fat side down so that it has enough time to render properly. You can score the fat cap to help it absorb more of the seasoning, as well as to assist with the rendering. From there, aim for a medium to medium-rare cook for best results. You can also check out this guide on the best ways to cook picanha for more tips.