The Beloved Montgomery Food Stop Martin Luther King Jr Frequented During His Ministry (It's Still Open Today)
In 1917, Greek immigrant Chris Katechis opened what would eventually become one of Montgomery, Alabama's most historic restaurants. Chris' Famous Hotdogs saw a slew of important figures walk through its doors in its 100-plus years of operation, including F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Elvis Presley, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt. One of its more frequent regulars was civil rights champion Martin Luther King Jr., who served as pastor for the church just down the street from 1954 to 1960.
Speaking with WSFA 12 News, Katechis' son Theo shared that MLK Jr. would come in every Sunday from the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church to pick up a newspaper, chat with his father, and enjoy a hotdog. According to Theo, another major figure in the civil rights movement was also a fan of his dad's dogs: Rosa Parks, who would order them in between changing buses on her way home. Chris' Famous Hotdogs may not be the oldest restaurant in its state (it is, however, the oldest in Montgomery), but there's no denying how rich its history is.
You can still drop by Chris' Famous Hotdogs at its original location — where it's stood for over 100 years — along Montgomery's Dexter Avenue and order the same hotdog MLK Jr. enjoyed every Sunday. The hotdog is topped with sauerkraut, onions, mustard, and Katechis' signature chili sauce, which uses a secret recipe that took him several years to perfect.
Chris' Famous Hotdogs was a safe space during the civil rights movement
One of the probable reasons Martin Luther King Jr. frequented Chris' Famous Hotdogs was that it was one of the few restaurants in Montgomery to serve both Black and white people. At the time, Jim Crow laws enforced segregation in restaurants, which led to things like chitlins being a sort of secret code that an establishment was friendly to Black folks.
In an interview with WSFA 12 News, Theo Katechis shared how his father's experiences as an immigrant emboldened him to treat everyone as equals as much as he could, in spite of these laws. Since Black people were prohibited from sitting inside the restaurant, Chris Katechis would instead allow them to come in halfway from the entrance and pick up their orders. Other establishments had Black customers enter through the back door, whereas Katechis welcomed them through the front.
In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, whose provisions included a ban on racial segregation in public establishments like restaurants. Not everyone in the Deep South state of Alabama accepted the change. Down in Bessemer, a group of Black kids got beaten with bats for trying to sit at a lunch counter, and a Birmingham-based barbecue joint sued the government in an attempt to re-legalize segregation. However, Theo said his father was among the first restaurant owners to let Black diners sit at the counter of his Montgomery eatery. In fact, Katechis did all this while facing pressure from members of the Ku Klux Klan, showing just how much of an ally he was.
What Chris' Famous Hotdogs is like today
Chris' Famous Hotdogs continues to be a favorite among locals, as well as a unique historical stop for folks visiting Montgomery. The restaurant was sold in late 2025 to longtime customers Morris and Leslie Capp, marking the first time in its history that a Katechis hasn't been in charge. The couple, however, shared that they plan on keeping Chris Katechis' "legend and dream alive for the city of Montgomery and the citizens of Montgomery" (via Tuscaloosa News).
The restaurant was closed for renovations sometime after the sale and reopened its doors in January 2026 to an overwhelming response from the community. Because the restaurant was swamped with customers, service started out a little slower than expected, but should improve as the crew gets back in the swing of things. As for the renovations themselves, the beloved landmark maintained its classic feel while introducing a few modern updates like touchscreens, according to Yelp reviews.
Getting a hotdog just like what Martin Luther King Jr. would have enjoyed back in the day will set you back $4 at Chris' Famous Hotdogs. You can also cap off your meal with a slice of pecan pie, which was one of MLK Jr.'s favorite desserts.