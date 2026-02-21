Skip This Great Value Cookie Dough, It's Mid At Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you need a sweet fix, sometimes, store-bought cookies just don't quite cut it. Not only do they never have that warm, freshly baked texture that makes homemade treats feel like a hug from grandma, but some cookie brands are also just made with low-quality ingredients. If you don't have the time or the skills to make them from scratch, store-bought cookie dough is your next best option. All you have to do is take them out of the freezer, pop them into the oven, and enjoy freshly baked cookies in just a few minutes. If you're wondering which brand is best, Mashed did a taste test of frozen store-bought cookie doughs and ranked them from worst to best, to figure out which were the smartest options for a quick cookie fix. Unfortunately, one in particular stood out for how decidedly disappointing it was.

Great Value Ready to Bake Regular Chocolate Chip cookie dough landed firmly in the middle of the pack, ranking fifth out of eight total. The gap between Great Value and the fourth-ranked variety, Aldi's Specially Selected Chocolate Chip with Almond Brittle, however, was pretty huge. While Aldi's cookie dough did well in terms of taste, Great Value's flavor was buttery but bland. In fact, we reckon they're the "ultimate mid-level cookie" and would even compare them to the kind you'd find at a potluck: Reliable, but nothing more. If you really want to give yourself a treat, Magnolia Table Chocolate Cookies ranked as the best overall. It may also be the priciest option, but you get your money's worth with close-to-homemade quality.