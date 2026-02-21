The Historic Indiana Eatery That Hosted A Young Abraham Lincoln — And Is Still Serving Guests Today

There are plenty of stories behind each of the oldest restaurants in every U.S. state, yet few can claim to have hosted one of the most pivotal presidents in American history. The Log Inn in Haubstadt, Indiana, was on the campaign trail of Henry Clay back in 1844, and one of the campaigners who stopped for a meal at the inn was none other than good old Honest Abe himself. If you've ever wanted to eat at the same spot Abraham Lincoln once did, you're in luck — the restaurant is still up and running at its original location along County Road East in Haubstadt, where it has stood since 1825.

There are, however, no records of what Lincoln ate at the Log Inn. Ownership of the building changed hands several times before its current owners purchased the property in 1947, nearly 100 years after Lincoln dined there. Lincoln was also still relatively new as a politician at the time, so it was less likely someone would have taken note of his meal. His food preferences were notoriously plain, so whatever he had at the Log Inn was likely not too exciting to begin with. At best, he may have had something similar to chicken fricassee, the one meal Lincoln actually liked eating.