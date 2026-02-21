The Historic Indiana Eatery That Hosted A Young Abraham Lincoln — And Is Still Serving Guests Today
There are plenty of stories behind each of the oldest restaurants in every U.S. state, yet few can claim to have hosted one of the most pivotal presidents in American history. The Log Inn in Haubstadt, Indiana, was on the campaign trail of Henry Clay back in 1844, and one of the campaigners who stopped for a meal at the inn was none other than good old Honest Abe himself. If you've ever wanted to eat at the same spot Abraham Lincoln once did, you're in luck — the restaurant is still up and running at its original location along County Road East in Haubstadt, where it has stood since 1825.
There are, however, no records of what Lincoln ate at the Log Inn. Ownership of the building changed hands several times before its current owners purchased the property in 1947, nearly 100 years after Lincoln dined there. Lincoln was also still relatively new as a politician at the time, so it was less likely someone would have taken note of his meal. His food preferences were notoriously plain, so whatever he had at the Log Inn was likely not too exciting to begin with. At best, he may have had something similar to chicken fricassee, the one meal Lincoln actually liked eating.
What can you eat at Indiana's historic Log Inn?
While the menu Abraham Lincoln saw is probably lost to history, the Log Inn's current iteration is full of classics. A family-style dinner is available for groups of three or more, and comes with a choice of fried chicken, ham, or roast beef, assorted sides, and hot rolls with butter. Couples or solo diners will have to stick with the à la carte menu, which includes homestyle vegetables like mashed potatoes, corn, red cabbage, and peas. There are several sandwiches and seafood options, but the fried chicken is a Log Inn specialty.
If you save room for dessert, the Log Inn offers up to seven types of pie alongside a few different cakes and ice cream. It also boasts a full bar, but skip the booze if you want the full Lincoln experience — he was one of the 13 U.S. presidents who hardly drank alcohol.
Reviews on Yelp are positive, with an overall rating of four out of five stars. One reviewer described the Log Inn as having "All the abundance and charm of a Sunday dinner at grandma's house in a historic setting." Most of the negative reviews complained about long wait times and the restaurant seeming understaffed — somewhat understandable for a small, family-owned business that just so happens to be a historical site. The Log Inn is bound to get its share of tourists, so your best bet is to make a reservation.