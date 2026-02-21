The Simple Ingredient Rosa Parks Added To Her Pancakes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most famous people throughout history are known only for their grand acts. Rosa Parks, of course, is best remembered for her refusal to give up her seat to a white passenger on a Montgomery bus in 1955, a key moment in the Civil Rights Movement. Beyond that, the majority of us know few details about her life. For example, what did she eat for breakfast? Thanks to a photo from the Library of Congress, it's possible to follow her unique pancake recipe, which includes the addition of peanut butter.

Parks' recipe, called "Featherlite Pancakes," was scribbled on the back of a bank deposit envelope. As the name implies, these pancakes turn out light, tender, and fluffy. The recipe's ⅓ cup of peanut butter might seem like it would weigh the texture down, but the fat adds a richness to the batter. An important step is melting the peanut butter (which can be done in the microwave) before incorporating it. This thins out the peanut butter and ensures it is well-distributed in the batter.

The rest of the recipe's ingredients are straightforward: 1 cup of flour, 2 tablespoons of baking powder, 2 tablespoons of sugar, ½ teaspoon of salt, 1 egg, 1¼ cups of milk, and 1 tablespoon of shortening or oil. The pancakes are cooked on a griddle at 275 degrees Fahrenheit.