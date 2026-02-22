Don't Ignore This Display Case Red Flag At Bakeries

Stepping into a bakery, you're probably thinking about how the cakes are tastier than homemade versions or wondering why the bread is so much better than what you could buy elsewhere. You're probably not focusing on the equipment that the staff uses to make, display, and sell that crusty ciabatta or sweet sfogliatelle. Maybe you should. One of the biggest red flags for a bakery actually has to do with the display case itself, not the food inside it.

Take a good look at the glass front of a refrigerated display case the next time you visit a bakery. If you see a buildup of condensation, that could be a sign that something's going wrong within the refrigeration unit.

Condensation happens when water vapor in the air becomes liquid. In a refrigerator, that usually stems from the surrounding air being too humid (so it's saturated and can't hold any more water vapor), or temperature changes causing moisture to accumulate. Often, that means something in the display case is leaking or not sealed properly.