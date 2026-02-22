Don't Ignore This Display Case Red Flag At Bakeries
Stepping into a bakery, you're probably thinking about how the cakes are tastier than homemade versions or wondering why the bread is so much better than what you could buy elsewhere. You're probably not focusing on the equipment that the staff uses to make, display, and sell that crusty ciabatta or sweet sfogliatelle. Maybe you should. One of the biggest red flags for a bakery actually has to do with the display case itself, not the food inside it.
Take a good look at the glass front of a refrigerated display case the next time you visit a bakery. If you see a buildup of condensation, that could be a sign that something's going wrong within the refrigeration unit.
Condensation happens when water vapor in the air becomes liquid. In a refrigerator, that usually stems from the surrounding air being too humid (so it's saturated and can't hold any more water vapor), or temperature changes causing moisture to accumulate. Often, that means something in the display case is leaking or not sealed properly.
Condensation might mean the case isn't keeping consistent humidity
Bakery cases that hold items like cakes, pastries, and desserts are typically refrigerated (although bread on display shouldn't be kept cold). Having proper humidity control is key to the equipment's effectiveness. In a refrigerator without it, bakery items would dry out too quickly. Think of these cases as similar to the crisper drawers of a fridge: Those compartments keep leafy greens from wilting through moisture regulation.
So isn't moisture in the refrigerated case a good thing? Yes, but only in moderation. The air inside of it should be kept between 32 and 40 Fahrenheit. However, if it's fluctuating or simply getting too warm, too much moisture will show up.
Some degree of condensation in refrigerators might be inevitable, but if it lingers too long, it can be a perfect breeding ground for mold and bacteria. Increased moisture could also make the baked goods soggy. Moreover, it might lead to rust forming on the equipment. You really don't want to hear mentions of mold, bacteria, rust, and sogginess in the same sentence as "pastry," so if you see condensation collecting on a bakery case, it might be time for some ice cream instead.