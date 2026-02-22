The Pepperoni Red Flag You Might Be Ignoring At Pizzerias

A little greasy, a little spicy, a little salty, a little messy: that's the perfect pepperoni pizza. Pepperoni and pizza are both Italian dishes, but they were first combined in the United States, so it's no surprise that pepperoni is Americans' favorite pizza topping. Pepperoni is versatile, too, and has a place in most kitchens well beyond the classic pizza.

Not all pepperoni is created equal, though. Some are higher quality than others. Pepperoni slices are typically flat when they're sold, and baking it doesn't cause them to change shape or size. So, if you walk into a pizzeria and spot curled, wrinkly, or otherwise suspiciously shaped pepperoni, it's probably not going to be good. That, and a lack of visible oily sheen, can mean the pepperoni has been sitting for too long and might have gone bad, pizzeria owner Glenn Cybulski told Mashed. "Move on, it's old," he said.

Commercial pepperoni, such as the type sold in most supermarkets and used in most pizzerias, is a variety called lay-flat. It's specifically engineered to keep its size and shape during the baking process. It really shouldn't be changing its appearance during baking, except to get a bit brighter in color and a little greasier as fat escapes from the pepperoni slices. So pizza with lay-flat pepperoni that's not, well, laying flat, is a bad sign.