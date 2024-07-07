12 Creative Ways To Use Pepperoni That Aren't On Pizza

Let's face it, pepperoni's been living in pizza's shadow for far too long. It might be the life of the pizza party — but this flavor-packed ingredient wants to crash other culinary gatherings, too. It can strut its stuff on pasta and take a dip in your favorite soup. It's just as happy sitting atop a baked potato as it is lounging on a piece of chicken. It can be made into chips and into dips. It can be rolled into bread and served at breakfast after you roll out of bed. We'll explore pepperoni in all these contexts and more.

To help us uncover pepperoni's hidden talents, we reached out to a couple of experts. Master Pizza Instructor and Consultant Gregorio Fierro tells us, "Pepperoni has always been the most popular pizza topping in the U.S., but it is capable of pleasing people in other ways as well." He shares some of these ways, including a mouthwatering recipe for pepperoni and honey meat relish.

Deanne Frieders, Recipe Developer and Content Creator for This Farm Girl Cooks, also helps unveil pepperoni's versatility, from salads to sandwiches. And in her cookbook, "This Farm Girl Cooks: Table to Tailgate," one of her tips for busy families on the go highlights the importance of snacks. So, we'll savor plenty of snack ideas as we slice into the many ways to enjoy pepperoni off of pizza.