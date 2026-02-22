Should You Be Washing Your Watermelon?

While rinsing pre-cut watermelon is obvious, do you really need to wash a freshly purchased, uncut watermelon you just picked up at the supermarket? After all, you're probably not eating the rind, so it stands to reason skipping over rinsing your fruit is fine. However, not washing the rind definitely qualifies as a watermelon mistake. When you cut a watermelon, your knife makes contact with the rind first, meaning it can drag all kinds of bacteria inside your fruit.

Think about it: Watermelon rinds are touched a lot, from growth to harvest, encountering many unsavory contaminants along the way. Before landing in your shopping cart, they're handled by hundred of hands, touched by everyone from farmers to grocery store workers to other shoppers. There's also pre-harvest to think about. While growing on the ground, rinds marinate in dirt and all that comes with it, including animal excrement. All kinds of trace substances, many of which are potentially harmful, end up lingering on your food.

So, even the bits you're not eating pose a health risk. It's no wonder that watermelons have been linked to infectious disease outbreaks, such as listeria and E. coli. Suffice to say, washing watermelon, or any foods with rinds, such as oranges and melons, is vital to your safety.