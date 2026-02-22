Bob Dylan's Tour Rider Comes With A Strict Seafood Rule

When you're a living music legend, it makes sense that you get to call the shots when you head out on tour. That's certainly the case for Bob Dylan, who, after over six decades on stage, knows a little bit about what he's looking for when it comes to relaxing and preparing backstage. Although some acts may have a highly specific policy on M&M colors or include a painstakingly long list of booze, Dylan and his band have a strict rule when it comes to seafood: no frozen fish. Per Illinois outlet The News-Gazette, this was revealed in a 2022 tour "rider" (a document furnished by touring acts to venues that specifies hospitality and performance-related needs). Dylan's management specifically forbade trout and tilapia.

It's not clear precisely why Dylan and/or his fellow musicians shun tilapia, although the common fish has a reputation for flavor that's bland at best or muddy and unpleasant at worst. Other concerns can include potentially shady farming practices that can result in bacterial contamination from improper feeding or the use of banned antibiotics.

Dylan's distaste for frozen fish may also be linked to his decades-long enthusiasm for fishing. He's discussed catching and cleaning fish to eat as a young man, including lake trout. Dylan was also known to fish with friend and fellow musician, the late Johnny Cash.