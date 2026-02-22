The Reason The Return Of McDonald's Snack Wrap Didn't Hit The Same

When it comes to fast food chicken wraps, McDonald's Snack Wraps are arguably the most iconic. Marketed to customers as a healthier option in a sea of burgers, Snack Wraps ruled the 2000s until they were pulled from most U.S. locations in 2016 for being time-consuming to make. Fans petitioned the chain and sounded off on social media to bring back the handheld for years until it finally did in 2025. However, customers quickly noticed something changed, namely the chicken.

When the wraps first launched in 2006, they starred Chicken Selects, a higher-quality, larger poultry option made from premium breast meat. These were wider and more heavily breaded, so the chain didn't even use the whole portion to fill the wrap's small tortilla. Next, McDonald's used Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, another all-white-meat option that was discontinued in 2020. The 2025 iteration uses McCrispy Strips, which have a thinner, black pepper-y breading and are made from a mix of breast and rib meat. They're small enough to fit the tortilla.

"Back in the day, they had a breaded chicken fillet ... a buttermilk crispy chicken they would cut in half," said former McDonald's chef Mike Haracz in a TikTok video. After explaining the evolution of Mickey D's chicken items over the years, he remarked on the latest revival: "There were tenders, which make operation much easier if you're not cutting chicken in half ... It is not the same. Everybody knows it's not the same," he concluded.