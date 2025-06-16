Fast Food Chicken Snack Wraps Ranked From Worst To Best

In the first half of 2025, McDonald's announced the return of the snack wrap, which was removed from its menu in 2016. In the years — or months in Popeyes' case — leading up to that announcement, a handful of competing fast food chains all introduced their own takes on the menu item. Burger King launched its own version of McDonald's Snack Wraps in 2023, for example.

While chains like Chick-fil-A and Subway offer chicken wraps, what makes a snack wrap distinct is that it's not an entree. Rather, within each snack wrap's small tortilla is a single chicken tender or tender-sized portion of chicken. It's typically accompanied by just a few other ingredients and often anchored by a sauce.

I visited my local Arby's, Sonic Drive-In, Jack in the Box, Popeyes, and Burger King locations in order to try every snack wrap in the fast food game. After analyzing my selection of 15 chicken snack wraps from those five chains, I landed on the following ranking of every fast food chicken snack wrap, from worst to best.