Fast Food Chicken Snack Wraps Ranked From Worst To Best
In the first half of 2025, McDonald's announced the return of the snack wrap, which was removed from its menu in 2016. In the years — or months in Popeyes' case — leading up to that announcement, a handful of competing fast food chains all introduced their own takes on the menu item. Burger King launched its own version of McDonald's Snack Wraps in 2023, for example.
While chains like Chick-fil-A and Subway offer chicken wraps, what makes a snack wrap distinct is that it's not an entree. Rather, within each snack wrap's small tortilla is a single chicken tender or tender-sized portion of chicken. It's typically accompanied by just a few other ingredients and often anchored by a sauce.
I visited my local Arby's, Sonic Drive-In, Jack in the Box, Popeyes, and Burger King locations in order to try every snack wrap in the fast food game. After analyzing my selection of 15 chicken snack wraps from those five chains, I landed on the following ranking of every fast food chicken snack wrap, from worst to best.
15. Jack in the Box Classic Crispy Jack Wrap
On the Jack in the Box sides menu, customers can select a wrap with either crispy chicken or grilled chicken and make it classic or spicy. There's an argument to be made that these Jack Wraps are among the most underrated fast food sides. That said, the worst of all four possible options is crispy chicken in a classic preparation.
Each Classic Crispy Jack Wrap consists of a chicken strip, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and pickles. Those are topped with the chain's Good Good sauce and buttermilk ranch, all housed in a tortilla. Two sauces or not, I found the combination of tortilla and breaded chicken to be too dry. It was the pickle slices rather than sauce that elevated the best bites of this wrap, but even those bites tasted like little more than pickle-y tortilla. There's virtually no reason to order the Classic Crispy Jack Wrap, especially when there's at least one significantly better wrap at Jack in the Box.
14. Jack in the Box Classic Grilled Jack Wrap
Whereas Jack in the Box's crispy wraps revolve around a breaded chicken strip, each Grilled Jack Wrap contains a few pieces of un-breaded chicken, similar to what might top a chicken Caesar salad. While less exciting in theory, the fact that those grilled chicken pieces don't dry out the wrap like their breaded counterpart makes for a better item.
Other than the difference in chicken, the ingredients in the Classic Grilled Jack Wrap are identical to the Classic Crispy Jack Wrap, with lettuce, cheese, pickles, and sauce. Unfortunately, despite a bit more moisture, I had no idea there were two sauces on my wrap. All I got was a subtly bright flavor for lack of a better description — none of the dill or garlic flavor found in bolder ranches, nor whatever the Good Good sauce is supposed to add. Plus, the Jack in the Box tortilla was still too bready, making for an overall subpar experience.
13. Popeyes Classic Chicken Wrap
In the looks department, Popeyes smokes its competition, thanks to pleasantly craggy chicken tenders poking out of the wrap's front ends. However, as appetizing as they may look, Popeyes' tenders just aren't tasty enough to carry the baseline Classic Chicken Wrap. When I compared Popeyes chicken tenders versus those from Raising Cane's, I found the latter significantly better than the former. While Popeyes makes good fried chicken, its tenders are pretty middle-of-the-road.
A subpar tortilla and bland mayo only hurt the Classic Chicken Wrap, lacking flavor when they should be helping out the middling chicken. My favorite bites were ones with pickle, but pickle slices probably shouldn't be a snack wrap's best ingredient. Even if the chicken at Popeyes is of a slightly higher quality than what's in most competing snack wraps (Jack in the Box sure isn't known for its chicken's quality), the Classic Chicken Wrap is an altogether underwhelming product.
12. Burger King Fiery Royal Crispy Wrap
The best thing about Burger King's Fiery Royal Crispy Wrap is how boldly it delivers on "Fiery." This wrap isn't just spicy for fast food, but straight up spicy. Unfortunately, the sauce is more than hot, contributing flavors that I found legitimately unpleasant, single-handedly ruining what could have been a snack wrap home run.
First of all, the initial bite was sweet. I found that unnecessary in an item for spice lovers. But then, worsening the experience came an off-putting flavor I might liken to a bad tomato or low-quality broccoli. It seemed like it was in the sauce, because I found this flavor in every bite of the wrap, even when I purposefully avoided the veggies in case those were the culprit. The Fiery Royal Crispy Wrap just tries to do too much when a plainly spicy wrap would have more than sufficed.
11. Arby's Ranch Chicken Wrap
The Arby's Ranch Chicken Wrap is the first item on this list that I didn't think was kinda bad. That said, it was still fairly boring overall, accomplishing nothing notable enough to stand out positively or negatively.
Flavoring the requisite chicken, lettuce, and cheese in the Arby's wrap is what the chain refers to as a Parmesan peppercorn ranch. That label is superfluous, because Arby's ranch was as mild as could be. However, the amount of tortilla housing everything was mercifully minimal, and the lettuce provided more crunch than what's typical for a fast food veggie. The chicken was likewise coated in a pleasantly crunchy breading.
There's little reason to go out of the way to get a Ranch Chicken Wrap at Arby's. But in a road trip scenario with few other options, this is at least a decent-tasting wrap full of veggies and protein at a relatively low price point.
10. Jack in the Box Spicy Crispy Jack Wrap
Most of what I didn't like about Jack in the Box's Classic Crispy Jack Wrap applies to the Spicy Crispy Jack Wrap as well. But the spicy components are so satisfying, they do a surprisingly solid job of compensating for its shortcomings. Key to what makes the Spicy Crispy Jack Wrap work as well as it does is the inclusion of not just spicy Good Good sauce — on top of a completely imperceptible ranch — but jalapeño slices too.
First of all, the mildly hot Good Good sauce and jalapeños together make for a moderate, albeit unchallenging level of spice. Plus, those jalapeño slices actually do a good job of counteracting the extreme dryness that bogged down the ordinary Crispy Jack Wrap. This is far from a perfect fast food item, but its spicy flavor is compelling enough to make for a decently enjoyable chicken snack wrap experience.
9. Arby's Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
The three honey mustard items I ordered — from Arby's, Popeyes, and Burger King — happened to take up a contiguous chunk in the middle of my snack wrap rankings. At the bottom of that chunk is the Arby's Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap.
The Arby's honey mustard sauce, for what it's worth, is pretty flavorful. It's not overly sweet, perhaps under-delivering on the honey component of its name, but amply dosed with that inimitable mustard flavor. Plus, the ingredients are well apportioned, meaning I ended up with few dry tortilla-dominant bites and an ample quantity of chicken. With that said, there's just not a whole lot going on that makes the Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap interesting. Anyone who likes the flavor of mustard should enjoy this wrap, but there's also nothing special about it to warrant recommending it over superior honey mustard wraps from competing chains.
8. Popeyes Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap
Central to every Popeyes Chicken Wrap is the fact that it revolves around a big ol' chicken tender. This is chicken of a slightly higher quality and in a bigger portion than what other chains serve. I found that tender to be inadequate in the Classic Chicken Wrap, but just right in the Honey Mustard Snack Wrap. It makes better use of that large tendie compared to its Classic counterpart, thanks to the quality of the honey mustard sauce, which deftly balances sweet honey and funky mustard flavors.
My Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap contained so much sauce that I didn't taste much else, but that wasn't a bad thing because I enjoyed it. So, even if a Popeyes tender isn't tasty enough to uphold a snack wrap's quality on its own, as a supporting player in the Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap it becomes a selling point.
7. Burger King Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Wrap
First, the bad: Burger King's Royal Crispy Wraps contain a tomato slice in addition to chicken, lettuce, and sauce. The low quality fast food tomato was off-putting to me. Fortunately, it was easy enough to eat around, allowing everything else Burger King's Honey Mustard Royal Crispy Wrap did so well to shine.
One of the best things about Burger King's snack wraps are the tortillas. Instead of being dry like at basically every other chain, they're soft and gummy like the tortillas Taco Bell uses. Burger King's honey mustard sauce is pretty overtly sweet and not necessarily better than Popeyes', but the wrap's better tortilla single-handedly elevates it to a higher tier. The quality of chicken is less important when buried underneath a bold sauce, but a tortilla that's enjoyable and not actively detrimental impacted the experience of this snack wrap considerably. Simply put, Burger King makes the best honey mustard snack wrap in the game.
6. Popeyes Spicy Chicken Wrap
Burger King may have Popeyes beat in the honey mustard category, but Popeyes' Spicy Chicken Wrap is superior to its counterpart at Burger King, and a pretty solid item overall. As is the case with each honey mustard wrap I ate, it was the sauce that made the Popeyes Spicy Chicken Wrap work.
Of course, the Spicy Chicken Wrap is a victim to the same bad tortilla from the other Popeyes wraps. Fortunately, Popeyes' spicy sauce, familiar to fans of the chain's spicy chicken sandwich, is bold enough to carry this wrap single-handedly. It's worth noting I ended up with a couple of mediocre bites dominated by lettuce and pickle. However, in bites where the sauce was adequately apportioned, its flavor was more than just pleasantly spicy, deftly complementing the chicken, pickle, and veggie components. Effectively, this was everything that makes the spicy Popeyes chicken sandwich so delicious in wrap form.
5. Arby's BBQ Chicken Wrap
At its worst, a Chicken Wrap at Arby's isn't necessarily bad but simply uninteresting. The BBQ Chicken Wrap is the best of the three snack wraps from Arby's thanks to the tasty BBQ sauce uplifting the rest of its otherwise boring ingredients. Instead of failing to do anything compelling on their own, those ingredients become a delivery system for that super solid sauce.
Arby's BBQ sauce hits all the notes a good barbecue sauce should — it's a tad sweet, plenty tangy, and accented by a rich smokiness. Because nothing else in the wrap contributes a strong flavor, good or bad, the wrap is wholly dedicated to that sweet, tangy, smokiness. This is also the only BBQ-flavored wrap at a major fast food chain. Because of its standout flavor and inherent uniqueness, the Arby's BBQ Chicken Wrap is one of the better widely available snack wraps options.
4. Sonic Drive-In Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap
Both snack wraps on the permanent Sonic menu diverge from the norm. Each contains the usual chicken tender and cheddar cheese in a tortilla, but those ingredients are complemented by a white queso. Of the two Sonic snack wraps I tried, I found the Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap — which also includes a mildly spicy Southwest Sauce and crunchy tortilla strips — the inferior of the two.
Nevertheless, the queso sauce is so distinctly delicious that this wrap ended up among the best of the bunch overall. While perhaps excessively salty, the queso contributed a warm, comforting, goopy cheese component that I found pretty dang satisfying. The Southwest Sauce and tortilla strips complemented it well, but the queso was the star of the show. Sonic's wraps are, notably, on the smaller side, but they're also less expensive than snack wraps at competing chains. The fact it's a good value is just a bonus, because Sonic's Southwest Crunch Queso Wrap is one of the tastiest snack wraps in fast food regardless.
3. Jack in the Box Spicy Grilled Jack Wrap
The big issue with my Jack in the Box Spicy Crispy Jack Wrap was the dry chicken, whereas the main factor holding back my Classic Grilled Jack Wrap was a lack of flavor in the chicken. The Spicy Grilled Jack Wrap is the best of both worlds, adding the spicy ingredients I enjoyed so much from the former to the superior protein of the latter.
Just like in its crispy counterpart, the Spicy Grilled Jack Wrap includes both spicy Good Good sauce and jalapeño slices. Without breading on the chicken to help counter the heat, the spice level of the wrap was considerable. Simply put, I really like spicy food and this was the best spicy snack wrap of them all, showcasing all of Jack in the Box's strengths at putting together a snack wrap while minimizing each inferior item's weaknesses.
2. Burger King Royal Crispy Wrap
Hands down the biggest surprise during this snack wrap ranking was how much I enjoyed Burger King's Royal Crispy Wrap. It's easy to count Burger King out these days, but it's worth remembering that it does some things really, really well. The Hershey's pie, for example, came in third on the Mashed list of fast food pies ranked worst to best.
Like its two counterparts, my Royal Crispy Wrap included a subpar tomato yet was housed in the best snack wrap tortilla in fast food. As often turned out to be the case, it was the wrap's sauce — simply called Royal Sauce — that made all the difference. What makes Burger King's Royal Sauce so special is its creamy texture and surprisingly elaborate but nevertheless harmonious flavor, combining prominent black pepper with garlic and even a bit of a vinegar tang. With little else to complicate that flavor, Burger King's Royal Crispy Wrap truly lets the uniquely delicious Royal Sauce shine.
1. Sonic Drive-In Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap
Jack in the Box, and to a lesser extent Burger King, were responsible for snack wraps I found subpar as well as snack wraps I thought were great. Sonic Drive-In, however, keeps it simple with just two snack wraps, and both landed in my ranking's upper echelons. In other words, Sonic is the single best snack wrap chain, and its pièce de résistance is the Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap.
Driving the great flavor is still that tasty white queso. Of course, as the wrap's name indicates, it's paired with a negligible ranch and, more importantly, slices of bacon. It's fast food bacon, but it's texturally crispy, satisfyingly oily, and most importantly, smoke-forward. While a crispy texture complements the queso goop nicely, the bacon's smoke flavor is just about the best accompaniment imaginable to the queso's flavor. With the Bacon Ranch Queso Wrap, Sonic created something that's equal parts unique in the fast food world and as delicious as a fast food snack wrap can be.
Methodology
I picked up all 15 of my fast food chicken snack wraps in one trip, aided by the fact I live pretty close to each chain in the suburbs of Las Vegas. After bringing them home, I tried my snack wraps methodically while noting down my thoughts. I ate about half of each snack wrap in total. Taste and texture were important to me first and foremost, because value can change depending on local prices. My rankings were based entirely on my analysis of how I thought each wrap tasted. I didn't factor in any past experience with these items or chains.