The Waterfront Restaurant That Shares A Unique Bond With Jimmy Buffett

The late Jimmy Buffett was an icon, not just within the music industry, but also as a known foodie. Whether it's referenced in song lyrics in which Buffett waxed poetic about the time he ate a cheeseburger in paradise, or the brand name of his many restaurants and resorts named after one of his most successful hits, the Mayor of Margaritaville has a legacy in the culinary world. This is furthered as the island rock star was often seen at Louie's Backyard, a waterfront restaurant in Key West, Florida. Buffett's first steps at the establishment predate his music career, but he would make his way back even after hitting chart-topper status. In addition to Buffett, Louie's Backyard also shares a bond with many other celebrities.

Prior to touring grand arenas, Jimmy Buffett moved to Key West following a trip with fellow musician Jerry Jeff Walker in the early 1970s. During the time Buffett called the island home, his house was a short distance from the newly established Louie's Backyard, leading him to frequent the 700 Waddell Avenue restaurant. Overtime, Louie's became more than Buffett's favorite spot to kick back, it also served as the stumbled upon bar referenced in the lyrics of "Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season." Near the end of Buffett's legacy, the singer allegedly made a stop back to Louie's during his 2023 Second Wind Tour, likely to not only take in his old stomping grounds, but also to share his favorite hangouts with his wife.