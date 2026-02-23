The Waterfront Restaurant That Shares A Unique Bond With Jimmy Buffett
The late Jimmy Buffett was an icon, not just within the music industry, but also as a known foodie. Whether it's referenced in song lyrics in which Buffett waxed poetic about the time he ate a cheeseburger in paradise, or the brand name of his many restaurants and resorts named after one of his most successful hits, the Mayor of Margaritaville has a legacy in the culinary world. This is furthered as the island rock star was often seen at Louie's Backyard, a waterfront restaurant in Key West, Florida. Buffett's first steps at the establishment predate his music career, but he would make his way back even after hitting chart-topper status. In addition to Buffett, Louie's Backyard also shares a bond with many other celebrities.
Prior to touring grand arenas, Jimmy Buffett moved to Key West following a trip with fellow musician Jerry Jeff Walker in the early 1970s. During the time Buffett called the island home, his house was a short distance from the newly established Louie's Backyard, leading him to frequent the 700 Waddell Avenue restaurant. Overtime, Louie's became more than Buffett's favorite spot to kick back, it also served as the stumbled upon bar referenced in the lyrics of "Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season." Near the end of Buffett's legacy, the singer allegedly made a stop back to Louie's during his 2023 Second Wind Tour, likely to not only take in his old stomping grounds, but also to share his favorite hangouts with his wife.
Jimmy Buffett is among many celebrities connected to Louie's Backyard
Jimmy Buffett's connection with Louie's Backyard is also shared with other famous faces. Louie's was the wrap party venue for the film adaptation of novelist Thomas McGuane's "Ninety-Two in the Shade." The Key West restaurant also played host to the likes of artist Russell Chatham and poet Jim Harrison, who also hung with Buffett. LGBT icon Tennessee Williams also became intertwined with Louie's as, according to Buffett (via Keys Weekly), Williams dated a worker there. It's also said that Buffett and close friend Hunter S. Thompson would pal around at Louis Backyard, even renting the aforementioned Key West apartment to the father of gonzo journalism. Though it has never credited itself as a fusion restaurant, Louie's also boasts a legacy with the genre as the stomping grounds of Chef Norman Van Aken, one of the pioneers of the New World cuisine movement.
Even without its celebrity-laced history, it's easy to see the draw to Louie's Backyard. It's rated one of the best restaurants in Key West with several menus throughout the day which, among other delicious selections, feature locally sourced, fresh seafood. Admittedly, it can be a bit pricey at an average of $40 to $50 per dinner entree. However, given Louie's overall legacy, and that it was the 2025 recipient of Key West's Bubba Award for Best Waterfront Dining, it's likely worth a visit on your next trip to the Florida Keys.