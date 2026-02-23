Gordon Ramsay Elevates Pancakes With One Caramelized Twist

Gordon Ramsay may be famous for being constantly angry on television, including slinging some of the worst insults ever heard, but the man knows his way around food. Just about anything made by Ramsay is likely to be a plated dream — including pancakes. They're already a versatile dish, considering the internationally beloved food staple can be part of breakfast, Sunday morning brunch, and even dessert. However, Ramsay adds an elevated twist of caramelized bananas to his take.

The celebrity chef's pairing of caramelized bananas and pancakes is a simple yet highly rewarding move. Instead of just adding slices of fried banana and syrup to his pancakes, Ramsay creates an easy homemade caramel sauce, with just sugar in a pan. Once it's at a preferred melt, lengthwise-sliced bananas are added along with butter.

Ramsay then adds rum and water to deglaze and flavor the caramel. Upon first bite, the caramelized bananas bring a robust flavor to the dish that introduces sweet, warming notes. As an added ante-up, the "Kitchen Nightmares" host finishes the plating off with a dollop of vanilla ice cream (naturally, the chef can use their favorite flavor).