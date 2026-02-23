Gordon Ramsay Elevates Pancakes With One Caramelized Twist
Gordon Ramsay may be famous for being constantly angry on television, including slinging some of the worst insults ever heard, but the man knows his way around food. Just about anything made by Ramsay is likely to be a plated dream — including pancakes. They're already a versatile dish, considering the internationally beloved food staple can be part of breakfast, Sunday morning brunch, and even dessert. However, Ramsay adds an elevated twist of caramelized bananas to his take.
The celebrity chef's pairing of caramelized bananas and pancakes is a simple yet highly rewarding move. Instead of just adding slices of fried banana and syrup to his pancakes, Ramsay creates an easy homemade caramel sauce, with just sugar in a pan. Once it's at a preferred melt, lengthwise-sliced bananas are added along with butter.
Ramsay then adds rum and water to deglaze and flavor the caramel. Upon first bite, the caramelized bananas bring a robust flavor to the dish that introduces sweet, warming notes. As an added ante-up, the "Kitchen Nightmares" host finishes the plating off with a dollop of vanilla ice cream (naturally, the chef can use their favorite flavor).
Other chef Ramsay recipes to elevate your pancakes even more
As perfect as Gordon Ramsay's sweet upgrade for pancakes is, it can also be a springboard for even more delicious possibilities. If bananas aren't your speed, the British chef has a similar take that swaps them for caramelized pineapple instead. The cooking process is similar, but pineapple brings a luscious tanginess to the otherwise sweet dish. For vegans, Ramsay has another unique twist, switching out his preferred buttermilk for coconut milk, which he matches with coconut oil. For the perfect topping, the beloved TV personality recommends caramelized apples and pears, depending on the season. A sprinkle of toasted walnuts and cinnamon spiced syrup would also be a great choice.
As for pairings, there are plenty of great options. The Michelin-starred chef's perfect scrambled eggs would make for a simple and classic breakfast team-up alongside his pancakes. For a brunch option, Ramsay likes coin-style pancakes with Greek yogurt and berries. Not to forget the all-important desserts, the celebrity chef also tops his pancakes with sticky toffee sauce, which is the same used in his signature pudding at many of his restaurants, like Hell's Kitchen. Given how well sticky toffee complements the vanilla ice cream Ramsay serves it with, take his earlier direction and add a scoop or two of your favorite flavors on top of the pancakes too, for a fun dessert-breakfast hybrid.