Ivanka Trump's Breakfast Habits Are Completely Different From Her Father's
Ivanka Trump has spent her life in the public eye, often as an appendage to her father's many bouts with fame. That includes co-hosting Miss Teen USA, guest appearances on "The Apprentice" and "Celebrity Apprentice," her position as an executive of the Trump Organization, and finally, serving as advisor to her father during his first presidential term. Despite the significant amount of time spent around her father, Ivanka's eating habits couldn't be further from his.
A certain amount of inevitable curation for the public eye aside, between her roles as model and mother, the first daughter has developed a morning routine packed with wellness. In her current life in Miami, Ivanka starts her day with a protein shake blended with creatine and other healthy mix-ins. In the past, her day started with a glass of water with lemon and a coffee (a Starbucks non-fat vanilla latte minus the whipped cream if it was had on the go).
Donald Trump, on the other hand, prefers to kick off his day with a Diet Coke. The only thing the father, arguably the pickiest eater in presidential history, and daughter have in common when it comes to food is how particular they are about what they eat. Donald Trump also prefers not to eat for long stretches of time and will often subsist on Diet Coke as his morning fuel. Despite the weird foods he's been seen eating, breakfast, when he does have it, has been known to be Egg McMuffins from the Golden Arches, or bacon and eggs and cereal.
Ivanka Trump's morning routine during Donald Trump's first term versus now
Ivanka Trump's diet aside, how Donald Trump's second offspring plans her mornings has changed over the years. Her stints in politics and eponymous designer labels have given way to co-founding a fresh produce company called Planet Harvest. As advisor to her father in his first presidential term, Ivanka would be up before 6 a.m. — something her father does. Both also started their day with the news. Ivanka preferred physical newspapers, while The Donald has always consumed the news from his selected television channels and daily briefings.
One of Ivanka's consistent morning routine elements is eating breakfast with her children, a habit that seems to have come from her mother, Ivana. Per My Morning Routine, breakfast options at one point included Greek yogurt with berries and oatmeal with nuts, seeds, berries, and more. The menu may have changed, but the focus on family breakfasts and healthy eating persists. In The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, she revealed how she focuses on exercise and nutrition and plans her day around it. Protein intake is an important aspect, as are morning walks and swims, ever since the family moved to Miami. While it's unclear if she partakes or sticks with just her protein shake, Ivanka's children regularly get pancakes courtesy of their father.
While she would earlier start her day before getting the kids out of bed in the morning, Ivanka now caters to them first. More time for leisure and less in the limelight could be the reason. During Donald Trump's second term, it appears that his eldest daughter has, for the first time, distanced herself from his professional and political careers.