Ivanka Trump's Breakfast Habits Are Completely Different From Her Father's

Ivanka Trump has spent her life in the public eye, often as an appendage to her father's many bouts with fame. That includes co-hosting Miss Teen USA, guest appearances on "The Apprentice" and "Celebrity Apprentice," her position as an executive of the Trump Organization, and finally, serving as advisor to her father during his first presidential term. Despite the significant amount of time spent around her father, Ivanka's eating habits couldn't be further from his.

A certain amount of inevitable curation for the public eye aside, between her roles as model and mother, the first daughter has developed a morning routine packed with wellness. In her current life in Miami, Ivanka starts her day with a protein shake blended with creatine and other healthy mix-ins. In the past, her day started with a glass of water with lemon and a coffee (a Starbucks non-fat vanilla latte minus the whipped cream if it was had on the go).

Donald Trump, on the other hand, prefers to kick off his day with a Diet Coke. The only thing the father, arguably the pickiest eater in presidential history, and daughter have in common when it comes to food is how particular they are about what they eat. Donald Trump also prefers not to eat for long stretches of time and will often subsist on Diet Coke as his morning fuel. Despite the weird foods he's been seen eating, breakfast, when he does have it, has been known to be Egg McMuffins from the Golden Arches, or bacon and eggs and cereal.