Gordon Ramsay Says This Was The Toughest Kitchen He Ever Worked In

Gordon Ramsay is known for many things, but gently relaying his opinion is not one of them. He once called a sweet pizza named the chocolate pig the most unappetizing dessert he had ever seen. Ramsay gained worldwide fame through his numerous television shows, including "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen," but some fans may be unaware of the fine dining background that molded him into the passionate — albeit highly critical — chef and mentor he is today. Ramsay recently shed light on part of the journey that's shaped him, divulging that the most challenging role in his career was his time working at Harveys restaurant in London.

In the first episode of the Netflix documentary series "Being Gordon Ramsay," Ramsay is shown driving and conversing with his adult daughter, Tilly, who asks him about the hardest kitchen job he has ever had. Ramsay answers that working at Harveys under the direction of its owner at the time, Marco Pierre White, was his toughest career experience. "I'll be honest, Marco's was brutal," Ramsay says, "but in an incredible way. The hardest 'cause I was learning the most."