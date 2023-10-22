What Other Chefs Have Said About Gordon Ramsay

In 2012, Gordon Ramsay applied for the United Kingdom trademark rights to the name The Spotted Pig. If the name sounds familiar, it's because it was the moniker of a famous New York City restaurant that was widely acclaimed as one of Manhattan's best before closing in 2020. Ramsay's company claimed it had no intentions of ever using the name. So why would it try to own the rights to it? Many believed the move was done to prevent The Spotted Pig from expanding into the U.K. (The restaurant's chef and co-owner, April Bloomfield, is British.)

While applying for the trademark was perfectly legal, and The Spotted Pig's owners had the right to contest the move, Ramsay's actions did not go over well with many in the culinary world. One of his most vocal critics was the late Anthony Bourdain, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to lambaste the British chef. "That Gordon Ramsay would register name 'Spotted Pig' in London and screw April Bloomfield (who built the brand) over is shameful pathetic," he wrote. In another post, he went on to accuse Ramsay of appropriating Bloomfield's brand.

The whole ordeal proved to be a moot point. Ramsay eventually won the trademark only to hand the naming rights over to the New York City owners. Whether that was his plan all along or he simply gave in to the Bourdains of the world, only he will ever know.