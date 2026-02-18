Gordon Ramsay Reflects On Rocky Relationship With His Dad In New Doc

It's been reported what Chef Gordon Ramsay is really like behind closed doors. The intriguing celebrity chef has historically been transparent and forthcoming about his rocky childhood and his relationship with his father growing up. Witnessing his father's alcoholism and the deterioration of his parents' relationship is one of several tragic details about Gordon Ramsay's life. In the first episode of the recently aired Netflix documentary series "Being Gordon Ramsay," the chef divulges additional details that paint the picture of his childhood experience.

"I sadly had a torrid relationship with my father," Ramsay says. "I just couldn't wait to spend time out of the house, away from him." Following his comment, Ramsay's wife, Tana Ramsay, replies, "It's fair to say you weren't his favorite son." She recalls Ramsay's father making a point to say things that he knew he wouldn't agree with.

Ramsay says that watching his father go through alcoholism left a lasting impression on him. "It's hard, isn't it, when someone's an alcoholic?" he says. "It's very hard to relate to that cause you're just...you're nervous."