How Long Beef Tallow Lasts When You Store It Right

From beef tallow fries to the fat's new position near the top of the American food pyramid, beef tallow is picking up steam. In 2025, beef tallow saw a whopping 96% increase in sales. It's among the foods health and human services secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. eats in a day, and is earning a reputation as nutritious — although this remains contested by scientists. If you've hopped on the trend, you may be wondering how long beef tallow lasts. As a general rule, beef tallow should last between 12 months and more than two years, but you need to store it correctly.

There are three ways to store tallow: at room temperature, in the fridge, or in the freezer. Due to what tallow is, a white fatty tissue substance surrounding organs, it's more shelf-stable than other animal-based products. The method of storage, however, varies its shelf life considerably. Tallow can last for about 12 months at room temperature, 18 months in the fridge, and two years or more in the freezer.

There are other variables to consider. Room temperature tallow can last as little as 10 months or as long as 18, depending on factors like product quality and exposure to moisture or sunlight. Homemade tallows tend to spoil more quickly as home-rendering lacks professional safeguards (like monitoring water activity) that prolong longevity. To know if your tallow has gone bad, look for signs like foul odors, yellowing, separated layers, and a coarse or gelatinous texture.