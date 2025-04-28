What Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Eats
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is America's recently sworn in health secretary with an agenda to ”Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA). As he tackles trying to change the way Americans eat and drink, we cannot help but wonder what he actually eats, and if he leads a healthy lifestyle.
Mr. Kennedy has been very vocal when opining about how the nation is betraying its children by feeding them unhealthy foods. While having the health of American children at the top of his agenda would seem like a noble and heartwarming initiative, some critics have been skeptical. Doubts have been cast over his ability to successfully fulfill the MAHA agenda since he has been known to make some baseless health claims — such as promoting vaccine misinformation and unscientific health advice . This is because they believe that he is not qualified enough to run the nations health system, while the health secretary believes that his decades of advocacy for environmental health and corporate accountability, combined with his commitment to natural health approaches, uniquely position him to challenge what he sees as corruption within the medical-industrial complex and to restore integrity to public health policy.
To demonstrate his commitment to health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has shared that he practices intermittent fasting, limiting his eating to an eight-hour window each day. He believes this approach gives his body adequate time to rest, process nutrients, and support his overall well-being. With this in mind, we're curious to know what the full extent of his personal commitment to health is, and if he occasionally slips along the way and treats himself to a Big Mac. He seems to take it in stride — proof that even the health-conscious can have the occasional indulgence. Now let's see how well he walks the talk.
Deep fried turkey in beef tallow
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s turkey receives the old school treatment of using beef tallow to deep fry it. We know you may be wondering what beef tallow is and if it is nutritious. This is a type of rendered beef fat which is made from very slowly simmering the fat that surrounds a cow's organs, which usually results in the fat being separated from liquids and tissues and then collecting it once it has solidified. Mr. Kennedy believes that beef tallow is healthier than most seed oils — which he believes to be one of the leading causes of obesity in the United States.
To prove that beef tallow can be easily incorporated back into everyday life, Mr. Kennedy posted himself deep frying thanksgiving turkey in it on his social media accounts. While we're not sure if using beef tallow as an alternative to seed oils would alter the taste of the food significantly, we do know that it used to be America's cooking oil of choice in multiple households before it was replaced with vegetable oils which were significantly cheaper to mass produce. Although others believe that America stopped cooking with beef tallow for a reason, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes that this is key in the MAHA agenda as he was quoted on his Instagram saying, "This is how we cook the MAHA way."
Cheeseburger and fries, Steak 'n Shake style
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also enjoys eating from Steak 'n Shake ever since the restaurant made a commitment to fry all of its fries, chicken tenders and onion rings in beef tallow only. The health secretary was recently seen munching on a cheeseburger and fries from Steak 'n Shake during an exclusive interview with Fox News. In the interview, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. mentions that, ”Steak 'n Shake just switched out, and people are raving about these French fries – they taste amazing". He also talks about how he would usually prefer French fries from European countries such as Belgium as the American one's just did not taste right because of the way they were being cooked.
It also looks like President Trump's call for radical transparency and his push to incentivize companies to swap traditional ingredients for beef tallow could be a big win for a brand like Steak 'n Shake – aligning perfectly with a return to classic, wholesome flavors that resonate with both nostalgia and health-conscious consumers like Mr. Kennedy. We'd say it's safe to assume that Steak 'n Shake just earned itself a loyal customer.
His diet is rich in lean meats
Part of Mr. Kennedy's dietary protocol is consuming food that is rich in lean meats. This typically consists of incorporating foods with plenty of protein sources such as turkey breast, chicken breast, pork loin, sirloin steak, and pork tenderloin. It makes sense that he would also be particular about the kind of meat he eats since lean meats are valued for being a good source of protein and containing a low-calorie count, making them a popular choice for those looking to maintain a healthy weight and build muscle.
Since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been quite vocal about exercise and the fact that he lifts weights, it does add up. Honestly, we would've been very worried if he didn't eat lean meat. Eating this type of meat is also very good for the heart, reducing health risks associated with heart issues significantly – which will be a plus for the health secretary. A healthy health secretary has a nice ring to it.
He enjoys the Peter Luger steak
The iconic dry-aged steak makes the cut on Robert F. Kennedy Jr's table. We do not blame him though as that steak is simply delicious. He was spotted enjoying a steak dinner at Peter Luger's Steakhouse in Brooklyn after a day of falconry. We suspect that this could be a possible go-to happy meal for the health secretary, since people usually want to eat meals that they really love after a day filled with fun recreational activities.
Since Peter Luger's is considered to be the best steakhouse in New York, we have no doubt that Mr. Kennedy also has exceptional taste when it comes to his food. It's one thing to be a health conscious eater, and a completely different ball game to be one that has great taste too. That said, we have no doubt that Mr. Kennedy would be able to show us how to cook the perfect steak in many delicious and healthy ways, since he clearly values natural, traditional ingredients and isn't afraid to get hands-on when it comes to healthy, flavorful eating.
Whole food fan, nothing artificial, and no dyes
One of the many things that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been very vocal about in his quest toward making America healthy again, is the use of artificial ingredients, including food dyes, which he says are very toxic and should be completely eliminated from America's food system. As such, he does not eat any food that contains artificial ingredients of any sort, ever. He would rather eat food that is not ultra-processed, which usually consists of food like fresh fruit and vegetables, fresh meat and fish, grains and legumes, flour, nuts and seeds. This does not seem like a terrible diet if we're being honest.
Ultra processed foods are made from substances extracted from food and include artificial colors and preservatives. So instead of eating sweetened cereals for breakfast, Mr. Kennedy would likely replace it with plain bran cereal. Also, it is highly likely that he would replace food like white bread with homemade wheat bread and sodas with fresh fruit juices. Whatever the case, one thing's for sure: Sticking to a disciplined diet like that, especially with so many delicious temptations around, is no child's play.
Dairy products and eggs from grass fed sources
According to a New York Times article from 2024, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared that he had been exclusively drinking raw milk that year, highlighting his commitment to natural and unprocessed food choices. He makes it a point to only consume dairy products that come straight from grass fed sources. If you're wondering what raw milk is and if you should drink it, it is the milk that comes directly from the milked cow. Nothing else has to be done or added to the milk (besides storing it in the fridge perhaps). The same goes for eggs. The health secretary prefers his to come from chickens raised on a natural diet of grass, insects, and whole foods, not from genetically modified birds.
This is another clever health move on his part since dairy from grass fed sources has approximately 147% more omega-3 fatty acids than conventional dairy milk. Although some argue that drinking raw milk is unsafe due to the harmful bacteria that pasteurization typically eliminates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears to be alive and well despite it all. This leaves us genuinely curious about what really happens when you drink milk every day, especially the raw kind.
He only drinks non alcoholic beverages
For those that may be wondering what Robert F. Kennedy Jr typically drinks, it certainly is not alcohol. When Mr. Kennedy was younger, he struggled with heroin addiction from the time he was a teenager until he was about 29 years old. An incident at an airport while waiting for his flight to South Dakota led him to check himself into rehab and he has been sober since then. His sobriety journey includes eliminating all forms of alcohol from his diet. He won't touch even a sip of alcoholic wine, explaining that his decision to completely eliminate alcohol stems from having developed an addictive personality due to past drug addiction.
Since Mr. Kennedy is very health conscious, his diet on this end likely includes drinks like herbal teas, ginger teas, water infused with fresh fruit, smoothies and freshly pressed juices. We certainly know there's a wide variety of non-boozy beverages to help keep his mind off the temptation of sipping a cocktail at an event. He has also been seen advocating for the removal of fluoride in drinking water, making it safe to assume that he also prefers drinking water that has been filtered naturally.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
He used to eat Twinkies
Most people have that one snack that's their guilty pleasure, and for Mr. Kennedy, that used to be Twinkies. While some may wonder about the odd inspiration behind the Twinkie's name, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found himself questioning whether it was healthy for him. He stopped eating them when he took on a more serious approach toward his diet. Mr. Kennedy does not discourage people from eating Twinkies, he believes that a person's freedom of choice needs to be exercised from an informed point of view. In light of this, he was once quoted saying, "If you want to eat Twinkies, you ought to be able to eat 'em. But you ought to know what's in 'em" (per USA Today).
Although Twinkies are undeniably delicious, they also contain very high amounts of sugar, flavorings that come from petroleum, 14 different chemicals, as well as chemical substitutes for eggs. Yikes. It's no wonder the health secretary has banned himself from consuming his once loved yummy snack. Twinkie's basically go against his agenda toward improving the way Americans eat, and we do not think that he will be accidentally caught sneaking in a bite or two anytime soon.
He used to drink Coke
Robert F. Kennedy Jr used to drink eight to nine cokes per day. You read that right. This likely meant he drank a Coke with nearly every meal and reached for another whenever he felt thirsty — leaving little to no room for water in his daily routine. Diet Coke might have eased our concerns just a little, but the fact that he was drinking the original, full-sugar version means he was consuming a significant amount of added sugar on a regular basis. Drinking too much Coke significantly increases one's risk of medical problems such as kidney failure, obesity, diabetes, increased blood pressure, and excess abdominal fats. Had he continued drinking Coke excessively, the health secretary would have likely faced a lot of health problems later on in life.
However, his story did have a happy ending and he cut Coke out of his diet completely. Since his epiphany, Mr. Kennedy has shifted away from sugar-laden sodas to cleaner, more hydrating beverages like water (without fluoride), freshly pressed juices and herbal teas, marking a significant step in his health journey. His story is a testament to how even deeply ingrained habits that seem to dominate us can be broken when health and longevity become non-negotiable priorities.
He used to eat tuna and perch
After suspecting that he had a brain tumor due to experiencing severe memory loss and mental fogginess in 2010, the health secretary discovered that he actually had a dead worm in his brain. However, it was later revealed that, while the dead worm was indeed present, the more likely cause of his cognitive issues was the extremely high levels of mercury he had unknowingly consumed from the unusually large quantities of tuna and perch he was eating during that period. Tuna and perch contain large amounts of mercury and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was diagnosed with mercury poisoning. He would later go on to admit that he was especially obsessed with tuna sandwiches during that period and that he would eat them a lot. Although it is not clear if he stopped eating tuna and perch completely, we're pretty sure that he significantly cut down on his intake and likely replaced them for healthier alternatives.
Mercury poisoning, especially from frequent consumption of large predatory fish like tuna and perch, is a well-documented health risk. High mercury levels in the body do lead to experiencing memory loss and struggling to concentrate — symptoms which are very consistent with what Mr. Kennedy had. Blood tests confirmed that his mercury levels were among the highest his doctors had seen, approximately 10 times the safe limit. After this experience, he went on to raise awareness about the dangers of mercury in seafood, since most people usually write off seafood as safe.
His diet includes wild cod fish
Today, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. enjoys seafood that has much lower levels of mercury in it such as wild cod fish. However, we're pretty sure that he eats it in moderation now especially after his experience with consuming too much tuna and perch. Also, since he had previous issues with memory loss, eating wild cod fish is beneficial for Mr. Kennedy as it not only aids in brain function, but also reduces the risk of heart disease. Although the wild cod fish is not as rich in omega-3 fatty acids when compared to other types of fish like salmon, it is weight loss friendly and a good choice for anyone looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Since Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is also big on exercise, the protein found in wild cod fish is beneficial for him as it also supports muscles and tissues in the body. Whether the health secretary's wild cod fish is grilled with herbs or tossed into a hearty vegetable stew, it is a wholesome pick for someone who's clearly learned to prioritize wellness from the inside out. Wild cod fish may not be the flashiest fish out there, but it gets the job done — and for someone like Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who's all about performance, longevity, and staying sharp, that's exactly what matters.