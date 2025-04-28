What Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Eats

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is America's recently sworn in health secretary with an agenda to ”Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA). As he tackles trying to change the way Americans eat and drink, we cannot help but wonder what he actually eats, and if he leads a healthy lifestyle.

Mr. Kennedy has been very vocal when opining about how the nation is betraying its children by feeding them unhealthy foods. While having the health of American children at the top of his agenda would seem like a noble and heartwarming initiative, some critics have been skeptical. Doubts have been cast over his ability to successfully fulfill the MAHA agenda since he has been known to make some baseless health claims — such as promoting vaccine misinformation and unscientific health advice . This is because they believe that he is not qualified enough to run the nations health system, while the health secretary believes that his decades of advocacy for environmental health and corporate accountability, combined with his commitment to natural health approaches, uniquely position him to challenge what he sees as corruption within the medical-industrial complex and to restore integrity to public health policy.

To demonstrate his commitment to health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has shared that he practices intermittent fasting, limiting his eating to an eight-hour window each day. He believes this approach gives his body adequate time to rest, process nutrients, and support his overall well-being. With this in mind, we're curious to know what the full extent of his personal commitment to health is, and if he occasionally slips along the way and treats himself to a Big Mac. He seems to take it in stride — proof that even the health-conscious can have the occasional indulgence. Now let's see how well he walks the talk.