The Method Behind LongHorn Steakhouse's Tasty Broccoli

When you go to LongHorn Steakhouse, it's easy to get tunnel vision on the protein. A perfectly charred ribeye or a buttery Flo's Filet tends to steal the spotlight, so honestly, who can blame you? But maybe the sides at LongHorn deserve just as much attention, and the Fresh Steamed Broccoli might just be the most underrated of the bunch. Tender, vibrantly green, and finished with a luscious sauce, this isn't the sad, soggy broccoli of your school cafeteria nightmares. This is something worth ordering on purpose.

The trick to this broccoli is a simple steam finished with a garlic herb butter sauce and a whisper of lemon. And the Internet has spoken — TikToker @sellingwa describes it as "the best broccoli in the entire world" and begged restaurant workers to spill the secret recipe. Reddit threads have seen fans gushing "I'm obsessed with your broccoli!" and giving major credit to that signature garlic herb butter drizzle. It's the kind of side dish that makes you pause mid-bite and wonder why you don't order broccoli more often.

The broccoli earns a high spot on customer rankings of LongHorn Steakhouse sides precisely because of that irresistible finishing sauce — light enough not to weigh things down but flavorful enough to give it a solid place on anyone's list of favorites. No matter which of LongHorn's best menu items you choose to pair with it, this bright and buttery side is one you'll want to make a habit of ordering every single time. And it's not that hard to make at home.